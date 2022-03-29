ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Zoo unveils plans to bring 'Down Under' to Mile High City

The Denver Zoo announced on Tuesday morning plans for "Down Under," an Australian and New Zealand themed exhibit that aims to "inspire wildlife-friendly behavior changes in our community," said Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of Denver Zoo.  Courtesy of the Denver Zoo

A new exhibit at the Denver Zoo will allow animal lovers to get up close and personal with some of the animals.

The zoo announced plans Tuesday for "Down Under," an Australian and New Zealand themed exhibit that aims to "inspire wildlife-friendly behavior changes in our community," said Bert Vescolani, the zoo's president and CEO.

"'Down Under' will give us the unique opportunity to tell a story about a region that shares a lot of climatic and environmental similarities with Colorado," Vescolani said.

The exhibit will take the place of the zoo's former Bird World, which closed in October 2019 after 45 years. "Down Under" will include a walk through wallaby experience where guests will be immersed in the animals' habitat, according to the zoo.

Construction on "Down Under" is expected to begin this summer. Crews are in the process of demolishing the former Bird World exhibit.

"Down Under" will feature new and improved habitats for the cassowaries and keas, add space for educational programming and small events, and establish the zoo's first conservation station, which will help all zoogoers put conservation learning into action, according to the zoo.

"The closure of Bird World in 2019 presented us with an incredible opportunity to create better habitats for our animals and experiences for our guests," Vescolani said.

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

