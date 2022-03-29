ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

MCC girls track and field starts season on good note

By Mitch Vosburg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 1 day ago
MCC track competed at the 2022 Jim Gardner Catholic Schools Invitational on Saturday, March 26th at Aquinas College.  (Courtesy Photo/Gabe Wise)

With 19 of its 28 members gone for spring break, Manistee Catholic Central was shorthanded for the Jim Gardner Catholic Schools Invitational on Saturday.

The Sabers had nine members travel to Aquinas College to compete against the likes of Detroit Catholic Central, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Grand Rapids West Catholic, schools that are multiple divisions above MCC.

Unable to fill out a team for every event, MCC finished seventh out of 10 teams on the girls side and eighth on the boys side. Coach Gabe Wise told his team to simply have fun and get the early season jitters out of the way with multiple members of the team competing in their first ever meet.

In the end, Wise was ecstatic with the team's performance.

“They went out and put on a show,” Wise said. “They weren’t intimidated, they just went out and ran their races, did their jumps, did their throws and kicked butt.”

Leah Stickney throws the shot put at the 2022 Jim Gardner Catholic Schools Invitational on Saturday, March 26th at Aquinas College.  (Courtesy Photo/Gabe Wise)

On the boys side, Gabe Gunia earned a seventh-place finish in the 400 meter dash. Andrew Potter finished fifth in the 60 meter hurdles while Nick Sturgeon finished sixth. Matthew Gunia finished 10th in the 800 meter dash.

The girls team also kept stride with the competition.

Ashley VanAelst claimed a third-place finish in the 60 meter hurdles, seventh in the 60 meter dash and ninth in the 200 meter dash. Josie Zhiem earned fourth-place in the high jump and 10th in the 60 meter dash. Leah Stickney earned fourth-place finishes in the 800 meter dash and in shot put.

Education
