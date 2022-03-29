NFL owners react to new Bills stadium agreement

Palm Beach, FLA - Now that it’s public that an agreement has been reached for a new Buffalo Bills stadium between the team, Erie County, New York State, and the NFL, people within the league are giving their reaction to not only the stadium project itself, but that the Bills will be staying in Western New York for decades to come.

Here’s what some of them had to say Tuesday from here at the annual league meetings:

Rich McKay (president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, who oversaw two different new stadium projects, in Tampa and Atlanta):

“We're all excited that the Bills are staying in Buffalo. I know how hard these deals are...I think five years ago we were all worried....it's very important (to stay in Buffalo). It's what we (NFL) want to be about."

"The project itself is a really fun project...I'm leaving it to the Pegulas to give the details, but I know this: they've thought a lot about it and taken a lot of input from the fans."

John Lynch (San Francisco 49ers general manager):

“I’ve had the fortune of playing in Buffalo a couple times, and I know this, it’s a passionate fanbase. So I’m happy to see football in Buffalo continue. That’s great for our league and the fact that everyone got together and agreed on a new place for a new stadium with that fanbase, the type of football they’re playing now, I think that’s good for our league and I’m happy for that region because they certainly support it and their passion is right there and that’s great for football.”

Mark Murphy (GreenBay Packers President and CEO, originally from Clarence):

"I'm really happy for the Bills fans and the community. I think it's a very positive move. I have a long history. I went to the very first game at Rich Stadium. Took my father and it took a long time to work our way into the stadium. It's been a great stadium over the years. But like anything, it's starting to fall apart and I think this was really needed and the timing is great. The Bills are in such a great position. They have great management and coaching. I'm really pleased and excited.”

“It's not easy to dole out public money, but in this situation you realize how much it meant. To lose the Bills would be devastating. When the Braves left I was devastated….this really sets the model for small market teams. Like us, it’s tough to compete with the New York’s and the LA’s and I think that’s one of the best things about the league, is with the salary cap and the revenue sharing, teams in Buffalo and Green Bay can compete for Super Bowls and having a stadium like this is going be huge for the Bills….that’s really at the core of the league and we want to keep it going. Being a Bills fan who is working for the Packers I want to see small market teams have success.”

Mark Wilf (Minnesota Vikings co-owner and President):

“I think it's going to be a win-win as far as the team and the public, the governor, the county, and the state. I think the jobs it creates and the economic development, I know the Pegula's worked hard with the state and the county to make this happen so I think it's going to be great for the fans of Buffalo and Western New York.”

“I think it's a great model. It worked I know in Minneapolis. It works for us. It works for other teams around the league, and in a small market like Buffalo and Western New York, where the fans are so great and passionate, I think it's a great model for the kind of economic development and job growth and all that a stadium brings, and the civic pride, and the Bills are a great franchise and I know the Pegulas are going to build a great, exciting venue for the community.”

Woody Johnson (New York Jets co-owner):

“I'm so excited for the Bills, the Bills fans, for Buffalo, for New York. This is great news. They needed a stadium. That thing was crumbling. So I'm glad we can keep Buffalo in Buffalo.”

“I think this is great news for Buffalo, Northern New York, New York, and the team. They happen to be a great team now, so it’s all good news.”

“It was the toughest thing I ever had to do, was build a stadium. It's very, very tough. And to have all the pieces fall in line right now, I can't tell you how great they feel. All of us in the NFL feel the same way. The greatest move on (New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s) part. It’s very, very good for the state. Very, very good.”

Joe Schoen (New York Giants general manager and former Bills Assistant general manager):

“I'm jacked. Having lived in Buffalo, and still have a house in Orchard Park, I couldn't be happier for Terry, Kim, Brandon, Sean, and just the entire organization and community. I loved living there. I enjoyed my time there and the passionate fan base. They deserve this stadium and hopefully a lot of good things to come beyond just the stadium, if you know what I mean.”

