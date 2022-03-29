Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

UCF Football went live for the first time in an actual scrimmage scenario on Tuesday.

ORLANDO - UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn provided insights to the media and fans with an opening statement and then took questions.

Here are some of the primary points that Malzahn made about the objectives of the scrimmage, which players participated, and a few players that stood out in the secondary, followed by video of the press conference itself.

*Running back Isaiah Bowser did not participate in the scrimmage. With him being the bell cow running back and already established, there’s very little reasoning to support risking the fifth-year senior from Ohio to injury during a full-contact scrimmage.

*Another running back, Johnny Richardson , did participate. Malzahn did confirm that it still was not a lot of work. Again, he is entrenched in the depth chart so it’s a good opportunity to see other running backs play while also keeping Richardson healthy.

*Overall, it was about a “70-30” run-pass play selection, according to Coach Malzahn.

*In terms of the style of play, “Real basic” was a comment from Malzahn. He wanted to see blocking, tackling, and the fundamentals of the game of football. That’s common for the first scrimmage of a spring practice.

*On defense, two players had big plays that Malzahn commented on without being asked. Sophomore cornerback Brandon Adams had a pick six, while junior cornerback Davonte Brown provided an interception.

Here’s the press conference from Malzahn after Tuesday’s scrimmage:

