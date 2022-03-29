ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZzv1_0etJpjCj00

UCF Football went live for the first time in an actual scrimmage scenario on Tuesday.

ORLANDO - UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn provided insights to the media and fans with an opening statement and then took questions.

Here are some of the primary points that Malzahn made about the objectives of the scrimmage, which players participated, and a few players that stood out in the secondary, followed by video of the press conference itself.

*Running back Isaiah Bowser did not participate in the scrimmage. With him being the bell cow running back and already established, there’s very little reasoning to support risking the fifth-year senior from Ohio to injury during a full-contact scrimmage.

*Another running back, Johnny Richardson , did participate. Malzahn did confirm that it still was not a lot of work. Again, he is entrenched in the depth chart so it’s a good opportunity to see other running backs play while also keeping Richardson healthy.

*Overall, it was about a “70-30” run-pass play selection, according to Coach Malzahn.

*In terms of the style of play, “Real basic” was a comment from Malzahn. He wanted to see blocking, tackling, and the fundamentals of the game of football. That’s common for the first scrimmage of a spring practice.

*On defense, two players had big plays that Malzahn commented on without being asked. Sophomore cornerback Brandon Adams had a pick six, while junior cornerback Davonte Brown provided an interception.

Here’s the press conference from Malzahn after Tuesday’s scrimmage:

More coverage : Facebook , YouTube , The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram , and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash

Sunday Observations, DR Sportz Top Performers and Recruits

First Day Recruiting Notes and Evaluations, DR Sportz Seven-on-Seven Tournament

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #3, DT Lee Hunter

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #4, CB Davonte Brown

Why Are Many Top Prospects Suddenly Not Coming to Under Armour Camps?

Johnny Richardson Maturing On and Off the Gridiron

Reviewing Today’s Press Conferences: Podcast

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #5, OL Samuel Jackson

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Top Polk County Cornerback Visiting Knights

Prospect Profile: QB Malachi Singleton

UCF Recruiting Notes & Podcast

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #6, RB Johnny Richardson

Recruiting Class Impact: Linebacker Troy Ford, Jr.

Knights Add LB Troy Ford, Jr. to the 2023 Recruiting Class

UCF Football Recruiting News & Notes

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights

484

Followers

473

Posts

58K+

Views

Follow Inside The Knights and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Lands Coaching Job

Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief has landed a coaching job with an FCS program. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Kief is going to be the new receivers coach for Towson. He’s been a graduate assistant at Maryland for the last two years. Kief played at Alabama from 2015-18...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

First black stripe is shed during Ohio State's spring practice

It didn’t take long for transfer defensive back Tanner McCalister to officially become a Buckeye. On Monday, Ohio State announced that McCalister became the first of spring practice to lose his black stripe. It’s a tradition that dates back to the Urban Meyer era in Columbus and Ryan Day is keeping the tradition around.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son, Shareef, Enters Transfer Portal

With one year of college basketball eligibility remaining, LSU forward Shareef O’Neal – son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal – is taking his talents elsewhere. According to Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, O’Neal is entering the transfer portal. His final game with the Tigers was a five minute cameo in their NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Jackson
Person
Gus Malzahn
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Tiger’s Masters Decision Will Likely Come Down To 1 Thing

Tiger Woods appears to be seriously considering playing at the 2022 Masters at Augusta next month. Woods, 46, hasn’t played since his car crash back in February of 2021. It was previously believed he’d need more than just a year to recover and get back out on the course. However, it appears he’s trying to give it a go for the Masters.
GOLF
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Under Armour#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Ucf Football#Orlando Ucf
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic makes call on additional year of eligibility

Purdue senior Sasha Stefanovic will not return to Purdue to take advantage of an additional year of eligibility. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the news on Monday. Stefanovic’s Purdue career came to an end on Friday when the Boilermakers dropped a Sweet 16 game to St. Peter’s. He scored 11 points — all of which came in the first half — in his last game with the program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Louisville Star’s Postgame Interview Is Going Viral

The Louisville women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Final Four on Monday night. The No. 1 seed Cardinals beat three-seed Michigan 62-50 yesterday to escape the Elite Eight and advance to the Final Four. Their opponent? The best team in women’s college basketball: the South Carolina Gamecocks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
484
Followers
473
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy