Leelanau County, MI

Sleeping Bear Inn and Garage to host open house before renovation

By Brandon Chew
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) – The Sleeping Bear Inn and Garage in Glen Haven will host a public open house on April 8, at 1 p.m. before the Inn is rehabilitated. Sleeping Bear...

