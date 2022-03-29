Eleven Hour Gap In Trump White House Call Logs On January 6th, Allegedly

The latest revelation from the investigation into former President Donald Trump’ s actions during the January 6th insurrection has many declaring him worse than notorious former President Richard Nixon.

Robert Costa, who has been working with veteran reporter Bob Woodward of the Washington Post, revealed on Tuesday (March 29th) morning that they had access to the daily diary of the former president and the call logs on the day of January 6th, 2021 when the infamous insurrection at the U.S. Capitol took place. The CBS News reporter shared the links to the files via his Twitter account, simply stating “Woodward and I have the docs,” inviting the public to read them.

The most alarming piece of information from the official documents, which were also turned over to the House select committee investigating what took place on January 6th , shows that there was an apparent gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in the phone logs of former President Trump. The gap, which lasted from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. shows no phone calls that were made by Trump and his associates on record as the Capitol was viciously assaulted as his supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election and capture then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The startling information led many online to state that Trump’s actions were worse than another member of the impeached President’s club – Richard Nixon. Political analyst and lawyer Richard W. Painter pointed out on Twitter that similar behavior by Nixon only resulted in the absence of 18.5 minutes from his official logs during the Watergate scandal.

Presidential historian Michael Bechloss shared an old cover of Newsweek magazine depicting Nixon’s secretary at the time, Rose Mary Woods depicting how she would’ve enabled that gap in time on the Nixon tapes back then.

The 11 pages of records turned over to the J6 Committee showed that Trump was actively on the phone for the entirety of the day, showing a major contrast to previous public reporting. The committee is now exploring the possibility that Trump and his allies used personal disposable phones or “burner phones” to communicate in addition to using the phones of aides in the White House for backchannel conversations. The former president issued a statement on Monday evening denying that these actions took place: “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”