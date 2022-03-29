Illinois ending its community-based testing sites

The body of a woman found in Lake Michigan has been identified as missing transgender activist Elise Malary.Police in Evanston, Illinois, say they responded to a call after it was reported that a there was the body of a Black woman on the rocks.Malary’s body was pulled from the water just blocks from her apartment on Thursday and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to officials.Malary, 31, had not been seen since 9 March and was reported missing on 15 March.She was a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community and had left her job...

