Illinois ending its community-based testing sites

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is closing down its community-based COVID-19 testing sites this week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced last Friday that the testing...

NBC Chicago

Emissions Testing Sites Would Return to Chicago Under New Illinois Senate Bill

Chicago residents would no longer have to drive to the suburbs for emissions testing if a proposed Illinois Senate bill becomes law. Senate Bill 1234, which was proposed by State Sens. Sara Feigenholtz and Robert Martwick, would require the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to submit a plan to open testing sites in Chicago and outline potential locations, implementation plans and timelines, according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Body of Chicago trans activist found in Lake Michigan

The body of a woman found in Lake Michigan has been identified as missing transgender activist Elise Malary.Police in Evanston, Illinois, say they responded to a call after it was reported that a there was the body of a Black woman on the rocks.Malary’s body was pulled from the water just blocks from her apartment on Thursday and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to officials.Malary, 31, had not been seen since 9 March and was reported missing on 15 March.She was a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community and had left her job...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KICK AM 1530

This Once-Majestic 1895 Illinois Church Now Desecrated by Vandals

Built in 1895, this Illinois church was once a sacred place for worship. Now, it sits vacant with the only activity within the desecration by heartless vandals. I suppose I should not be surprise that this church has been taken over by vandals since it sits in the south side of Chicago, but the level of damage it's suffered in only 5 years since it closed is staggering.
CHICAGO, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker hints at precautions over latest omicron variant

(The Center Square) – As the lives of Illinoisans appear to be getting back to normal post-pandemic, the governor is sounding the alarm over a new omicron variant. State health officials say the BA.2 COVID-19 omicron variant is more contagious than other strains of the virus, and accounts for about 25% of the cases in Illinois.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHI

Illinois will stop COVID-19 testing at certain locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health told News 10 it would stop doing COVID-19 testing at 10 locations in the state. The state said with the drop in demand for COVID-19 testing services, the locations will stop operating on March 31. The IDPH carried out more...
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Will Walmart Stop Selling Cigarettes in Indiana?

The store everyone seemingly loves to hate for one reason or another, yet continues to shop at regularly, announced on Monday it will stop selling tobacco products in select stores nationwide. Will that include any locations in Indiana and Kentucky?. Which Walmart Locations Will Stop Selling Cigarettes?. The Wall Street...
INDIANA STATE
97ZOK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL

