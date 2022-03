The Greenfield’s Board of Education welcomed attendees to its meeting Monday in the nearly finished new gym lobby, which is lighter, brighter, larger and more accommodating. Gone is the purple carpet and purple walls. Gone, too, are the outdated restrooms, now completely updated to accommodate anyone needing them. There is a concession space, rather than the closet concessions were sold from for years. Also gone are the cramped, outdated locker-rooms.

GREENFIELD, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO