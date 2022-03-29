ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah troopers see 82% increase in wrong-way crashes, catches thousands of high-speed and DUI drivers

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
UTAH (ABC4) – As Utahns hit the road, Utah troopers have released some sobering statistics of dangerous driving on the rise.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has released statistics showing a concerning rise in wrong-way crashes, speeding, DUI arrests and more throughout this year.

“If you’ve been keeping track of our bi-weekly stats we just got them in!” says UHP.

The statistics are taken from the period of Jan. 1 – March 27 of this year.

In this short period of time, UHP alone responded to 20 wrong-way crashes which marks an 82% increase from last year. Statewide, there have been 62 wrong-way crashes in total. Troopers have caught 45 wrong-way drivers during this same period.

As speeding drivers endanger others on the road, UHP has stopped a staggering 1,300 drivers traveling over 100 mph.

Driving under the influence has become a common occurrence as well, with almost 1,000 DUI arrests during this period.

Highway officials are constantly asking drivers to slow down, allow time to arrive at a destination and to never drive while under the influence.

“The 100 deadliest days will be here before you know it,” says UHP. “Check your driving behavior and your families and make the change!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

