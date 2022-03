Au pairs and nannies are celebrating a “historic victory” after the government announced it will eradicate the legal loophole which left live-in workers exempt from minimum wage laws.Rules implemented in 1999 outlined a “family worker exemption” which stipulated employees needn’t be paid minimum wage if they are living in the home of their employer and are treated like they are part of the family.The Nanny Solidarity Network, a grassroots campaign organisation, warned the UK’s laws on live-in workers have forged an “invisible, exploited group of migrant women, unable to report abuse” who are wholly reliant on the family housing them...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 DAYS AGO