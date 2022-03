BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season is just over a week away, so Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is sending out a potential preview of his Opening Day lineup on Wednesday. All of Boston’s big bats are in the lineup for Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game against the Atlanta Braves in Fort Myers, Florida. That includes Trevor Story, who will make his Red Sox debut on Wednesday. The second baseman is set to bat sixth, which may be a little higher than where he slots in for the majority of the regular season. But Cora sounded pretty excited to have a bat...

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO