Bungie Files Suit Against Alleged Destiny DMCA Takedown Issuers

By Noam Radcliffe
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Bungie has filed a suit against 10 individuals it says are responsible for false DMCA takedown notices sent to Destiny content...

Related
GamesRadar+

Bungie gets copyright strikes for its own game as Destiny 2 takedowns swarm YouTube

A wide swathe of Destiny 2 content on YouTube has been hit by copyright strikes, including Bungie's own videos. Over the past weekend, Bungie-related content on YouTube was hit with many takedown notices. These copyright takedowns apparently included Bungie's very own YouTube channel, as the developer announced on Sunday, March 20 that they'd received content strikes themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bungie will increase Destiny 2’s crafting material capacity on Tuesday

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen brought with it a new crafting system for Guardians to customize their weapons. But while the system helped factor into the expansion’s massive success, there are plenty of complaints to be had with it. Bungie is addressing the biggest issues players have — the low cap on some crafting materials — in a new hotfix on Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

No one is safe from Destiny copyright strikes, not even Bungie

Like any live service game or MMO, a huge part of Destiny's footprint and staying power derives from the content creator ecosystem surrounding it. Unfortunately, in recent days many Destiny content creators, including high-profile ones like MyNameIsByf and Aztecross, have received copyright strikes on their Destiny-related videos. There's been no...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Warzone Calling Cards of All Time

Appearing in every Call of Duty game since Modern Warfare 2, Calling Cards (aka titles and backgrounds) are a player customization option that remain a prominent feature in Warzone. For those looking to switch things up with their look, or are simply wondering what some of the best options out...
VIDEO GAMES
New York City, NY
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

