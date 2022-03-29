ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

8 takeaways from Joe Douglas' NFL owners meetings presser

By Tyler Greenawalt
 1 day ago
As Joe Douglas approaches his third NFL season as the general manager of the Jets, he is loaded with four top-40 draft picks, a second-year quarterback-head coach combo, and far greater expectations than his previous two years.

Despite filling a lot of needs so far this offseason, the Jets still have questions to answer in the coming months. Some of those answers will come during the draft, but positional battles at key positions will shape the Jets’ future as well.

Douglas talked about all of this and more Tuesday at the NFL League Meeting. Here are some takeaways from his comments.

Mekhi Becton is expected to start

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

This will be Mekhi Becton’s third NFL season, but he isn’t guaranteed a starting job. However, Douglas said the Jets are “operating” like Becton will be one of the two tackles. The GM didn’t specify which side of the line after George Fant took over at left tackle last season. Either way, the Jets believe Becton will be back in time for Week 1.

Draft options

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets can go in a few directions with either of their two first-round picks, but Douglas made it sound as though the offensive line won’t be one of the positions the Jets target. In addition to his Becton comments, Douglas mentioned he feels good about New York’s backups as well. New York’s guards are locked in with Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, meaning the only position that the Jets could target is center.

If Douglas is to be believed, the Jets will likely opt for some combination of edge rusher, defensive back, wide receiver or trade in the first round of the draft.

Faith in WR corps

(Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Jets have been involved in every receiver discussion this offseason, from Tyreek Hill to Calvin Ridley to D.K. Metcalf. However, Douglas said his pursuit of a No. 1 wideout isn’t an indictment of the current group of pass-catchers. He specifically mentioned Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios, but added the Jets are still interested in adding another receiver.

“I feel good about the wide receivers we have,” Douglas said. “We had the opportunity to keep adding to it. If the opportunity is right and the price is right, we’re willing to strike.”

Talent acquisition strategy

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Douglas wasn’t bluffing when he first said the Jets were “willing to strike” a few weeks ago. Their failed Hill pursuit was a huge indicator of that, but Douglas doubled down on the notion the Jets will continue to be aggressive, going so far as to not completely take either first-round pick off the board in a potential trade.

“We’re going to be in a lot of conversations [around veteran trades] moving forward,” he added.

Agressive, not reckless

(Seth Wenig-AP)

Douglas’ cautious approach to negotiations – contracts and trades – has gotten him into hot water with fans who want the Jets to be splashy in the offseason. But Douglas said he operates under the idea of being aggressive without being reckless. He mentioned there were several players during free agency where the Jets were “right there at the end,” but they reached a number that was “borderline reckless, so we had to stand down.”

Optimistic about 2020 class

(Harry How/Getty Images)

The Jets’ 2020 class has been bad. Becton and Bryce Hall look like the best of the bunch, and neither is guaranteed to start in 2022. Douglas remained confident in the group, though, and added that another year in the system should help all of the young players.

“My expectations are high. I’m excited for all of them,” he said. “We’re very optimistic on all these guys coming back.”

Adding tight ends

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Rather than pay up for top-flight free-agent receivers, the Jets added two starting tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Both figure to play prominent roles in the offense and Douglas believes they’ll be integral to Zach Wilson’s continued development.

“When you have a quality tight end, it’s a great security blanket for a young quarterback,” Douglas said. “It just gives you more options, more options for a young quarterback that can work the middle of the field for us.”

Expectations for the future

(Seth Wenig-AP)

This is a critical offseason for the Jets and Douglas sees it as a major touchpoint in the future of the team. He already thinks the moves in free agency will greatly help the Jets in 2022 and he believes they’ll be much more competitive this season.

“With the couple of moves we’ve made recently, we’re expecting to play a lot more close games,” Douglas said.

