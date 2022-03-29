Today is National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, here’s where to get it in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is something for your sweet tooth. Today is National Lemon Chiffon Cake.

For those who don’t know, chiffon cake is a fluffy, springy cake made with vegetable oil, eggs, sugar, flour, baking powder and other flavorings.

If that sounds yummy to you, get in the holiday mood by getting a slice of your own. Here are the top places for chiffon cake in Dallas, according to Yelp:

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Ecclesia Bakery Cafe

85°C Bakery Cafe

Mozart Bakery

Tea Daddy

Sugar and Spice Bakery

Emporium Pies

Paris Baguette

Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe

Tea Town

For more Dallas chiffon cake spots, visit Yelp.

