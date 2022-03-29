ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Culver’s to add another metro Orlando location

By WFTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bm9o2_0etJjnWN00
Culver's

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Another Culver’s is being proposed for Lake County.

Franchisee Jack Hillen submitted plans to add a 4,578-square-foot location with two drive-thrus on vacant land at 18996 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora.

Representatives with Clearwater-based One Oak Development, which is listed as the owner of the property, weren’t available for comment.

The proposed location will be on leased land, Hillen told the Orlando Business Journal. “We saw it as the best site available there.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

