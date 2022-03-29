Culver’s to add another metro Orlando location

Culver's

Another Culver’s is being proposed for Lake County.

Franchisee Jack Hillen submitted plans to add a 4,578-square-foot location with two drive-thrus on vacant land at 18996 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora.

Representatives with Clearwater-based One Oak Development, which is listed as the owner of the property, weren’t available for comment.

The proposed location will be on leased land, Hillen told the Orlando Business Journal. “We saw it as the best site available there.”

