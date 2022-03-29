ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 'Out of Memory' Error: How to Fix

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Players are reporting Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is throwing an "Out of Memory"...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

This crazy new NVIDIA tech turns 2D photos into fully 3D scenes in seconds

Creating 3-dimensional worlds and objects from flat 2-dimensional photographs isn’t a new concept. It’s been happening for years. In the early days (and still often, today), we used photographs inside 3D modelling software as reference images for our 3D creations. A few years pass and along comes photogrammetry, allowing the automatic creation of 3D models and scenes from a couple of hundred photos.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

One of Dell’s best-selling laptops is only $300 today

In one of the best Dell laptop deals going on right now, you can buy an inexpensive yet impressive Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $300 at Dell. Normally priced at $419, you can save $119 for a strictly limited time only. As with all Dell deals, prices change rapidly and we can’t say when this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will shoot back up in price. If you’ve been waiting for one of the better laptop deals to appear while looking for a budget laptop, this is what you need to go for. Read on while we take you through why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Memory#Xbox One#Software#Video Game#Gpu#Nvidia Players
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry — this Dell laptop is only $250 during this flash sale

Dell laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to snap up the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250 on the Dell site, saving you $169 on the usual price. Right now, that’s exactly what you can buy if you hurry. As always, these kinds of laptop deals won’t last for long so you’ll need to be quick if you’re looking for a cheap but dependable laptop. Here’s why you need to snap it up right now.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you like to stay productive on the go and don't feel like Apple's industry-leading iPads can really keep up with your daily work needs, our list of the best Windows tablets available today includes quite a few great options... from Microsoft.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to pre-order the new iPad Air 5

The latest announcement to come out of the March Apple release event is the upgraded iPad Air, which will now feature Apple’s powerful M1 chip, the same chip on the iPad Pro. That’s quite a considerable upgrade compared to the A14 chip it used to come with. And with the new M1 chip, it’s up to 60% more powerful. As such, the new iPad Air is a beast and should handle most tasks pretty easily, including gaming, machine learning, and productivity tasks. Besides that, it also comes with a new 12MP wide-angle camera that supports Center Stage, a nice little upgrade that is outshined by the impressive CPU upgrade, but nonetheless an excellent addition.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

How to put the eagerly-awaited Battery widget on your Pixel phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Yes, there is some good news to report for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. The delayed March Feature Drop, originally scheduled for March 7th, arrived on the evening of March 21st. But it wasn't until last night that the update to "Settings Services" showed up on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro allowing yours truly to put the new Battery widget on my phone. To see if your Pixel (from Pixel 3a all the way to the Pixel 6 series) received this update, open the Play Store app and tap on the profile picture on the upper right corner.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Upcoming Windows update will kill Internet Explorer for good

Internet Explorer is set to have its final end-of-life update on June 15. The Windows 10 update will be sent out to PCs after that date, disabling the browser and wiping it from devices. While Microsoft has detailed its plans to retire Internet Explorer since May 2021, the Redmond, Washington...
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

No seriously, Internet Explorer really is being retired on June 15, warns Microsoft

It's time to wave goodbye to Internet Explorer. No, for real this time. Those other send-offs were just preliminary. Okay, yes, Internet Explorer's demise has been a long time coming, and we've known IE is destined for the great recycle bin in the sky since last year, but Microsoft has warned again that it really is 100%, definitely, getting rid of that IE desktop shortcut on June 15, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Use Windows Update Assistant for Windows Upgrade

It’s not unheard-of for Microsoft to release newer versions of windows, which comes with a better user interface, smoother operation, and overall, a better experience. Rather than waiting for the patches to arrive and downloading them manually, which can get tedious, Windows Update Assistant will automatically download the feature updates for you.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy