A Toronto angler managed to snag a monster Northern pike while fishing in Lake Ontario, right in front of the CN Tower. Dustin John Pearl was fishing with his brother-in-law when his good buddy reeled in an impressive catch. The fellow angler pulled in a Northern pike that was longer than his arm. Pearl shared the catch in a quick clip on TikTok, showing off his brother-in-law as he fought with the fish, his reel bowing as the fish resisted. Then the clip cut to the pike resting in their net and a photo of the proud fisherman holding his incredible catch.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO