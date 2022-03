Kevin Wielk said he officially resigned on Wednesday after four seasons as the varsity boys basketball coach at St. Joseph. “We normally have end-of-the-season meetings. When I met with the administration, we didn’t see eye to eye on some issues,” Wielk said. “I took a couple of days to think about it and decided to resign. I went to school there, I graduated from there. I want what’s best for the program and the team, and the players to succeed.”

