ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

City to close Park Drive for speedy construction on HWY 30

By Maya Martin
Oxford Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Drive, just west of Highway 30, will close on Monday, Apr. 4 in order to revise an intersection and speed up construction on the Highway 30 roundabout as part of the Colonnade Crossing development. The Oxford Board of Aldermen has approved the closing during a special board meeting...

www.oxfordeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

ay, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that's going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Oxford, MS
Traffic
NBC12

Portion of 9th Street in Richmond closing for construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of 9th Street in Richmond will close for a month due to construction. The street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Grace Street to Broad Street from March 17 through April 17. The closure accommodates the construction of the General Assembly...
RICHMOND, VA
WFMJ.com

Construction starts Monday on curbside drive-in restaurant in Boardman

Construction begins Monday in Boardman on a restaurant where the server brings food to people parked outside in their cars or trucks. The ground will be broken for a Swenson Drive-In at the former Nicolinni's Ristorante location on Route 224 at Tiffany South Boulevard. Swensons, founded in 1934 in Akron,...
BOARDMAN, OH
KAAL-TV

Hwy 52 construction from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls to begin early April

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) held a public information meeting Wednesday night. The public was welcome to come by the Zumbrota VFW to hear updates and learn more about the start of construction on Highway 52 from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls. Construction is planned to...
ZUMBROTA, MN
Laredo Morning Times

Hill Country roads close for TxDOT construction projects

Spring break doesn't do any favors for traffic in the San Antonio area. But construction in the Hill Country doesn't help things either. Drivers should be on the lookout of these roads and highways that will be undergoing construction road closures in the Hill Country. I-35 – Central San Antonio,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Crawley
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen Hwy. TT closed for roadwork

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – A heads up for drivers near Holmen. County Road TT is closed Thursday and Friday as crews are replacing culverts along the road. Friendly reminder that culvert work is starting this morning on CTH TT. pic.twitter.com/5BnbhyTfFJ — La Crosse County Highway Department (@lsectyhighway) March 23, 2022 Work may resume on March 28th, depending on...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Uban Construction
WDAM-TV

Traffic Alert: Bridge on Country Club Rd. at Hwy. 49 to close immediately

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Based on a crack revealed during a scheduled inspection today, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the bridge located on Country Club Road at Highway 49 immediately. According to the City of Hattiesburg, detour routes and signage will be placed to direct traffic across Highway...
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS San Francisco

Injury Accident Closes Eastbound Lanes of Hwy 4 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert Sunday after an injury accident on eastbound CA-4 in Pittsburg closed lanes for around 90 minutes. The traffic collision with injuries happened west of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg at around 11 a.m., initially blocking all lanes, CHP said. Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound CA-4 West of Railroad Ave in Pittsburg. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 13, 2022 As of 11:44 a.m., the left and center lanes were still blocked. CHP said all lanes were cleared as of shortly before 12:30 p.m. UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound CA-4 West of Railroad Ave in Pittsburg. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 13, 2022
PITTSBURG, CA
Racine County Eye

Segment of Erie Street Closed for Construction

The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports that a segment of Erie Street is closed for construction. The closure is set to only last a few days. The construction project begins around March 16, 2022, according to the Village of Caledonia Police Department’s Facebook post. Reesman’s Excavating and Grading Inc. will be replacing an aging sanitary sewer.
CALEDONIA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Shelby Reporter

Helena City Council approves resolution for widening of Hwy 261

HELENA – The Helena City Council approved a resolution to enter in an agreement with Alabama Department of Transportation to widen Hwy 261. The resolution cements the plans to widen Hwy 261 for better flow of traffic in place. The city of Pelham entered into an agreement for the...
HELENA, AL
KIFI Local News 8

Park avenue waterline construction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction season started in downtown Idaho Falls Monday. The goal of the project is to replace a 100-year-old water line connected to the businesses along Park Avenue. “The waterline running under this stretch of roadway is old and in need of replacement. We never know what type of underground utility The post Park avenue waterline construction appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WIBC.com

Central Ave. To Close Monday for North Split Construction

INDIANAPOLIS--Central Ave. will close under I-65 Monday morning because of North Split construction. The Indiana Dept. of Transportation made the announcement Saturday, saying Central will close between 11th and 12th streets, so that crews can demolish the overhead structures safely. The closure is expected to last through April. Alabama St.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBCMontana

Higgins Avenue bridge to close for night construction

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula will close overnight Thursday. The following was released by the Montana Department of Transportation:. The long-awaited bridge beams are expected to arrive on March 16. Crews will begin beam installation as quickly as possible upon delivery. Beams...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy