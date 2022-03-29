City to close Park Drive for speedy construction on HWY 30

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert Sunday after an injury accident on eastbound CA-4 in Pittsburg closed lanes for around 90 minutes. The traffic collision with injuries happened west of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg at around 11 a.m., initially blocking all lanes, CHP said. Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound CA-4 West of Railroad Ave in Pittsburg. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 13, 2022 As of 11:44 a.m., the left and center lanes were still blocked. CHP said all lanes were cleared as of shortly before 12:30 p.m. UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound CA-4 West of Railroad Ave in Pittsburg. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 13, 2022

