ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

FTC Sues to Stop “Deceptive” TurboTax “Free” Ad Campaign

By by Justin Elliott
ProPublica
ProPublica
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8tmE_0etJiUap00

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

With millions of Americans scrambling to file their taxes in the next few weeks, the Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court late Monday to intervene to stop Intuit from claiming in ads that Americans can file for “free” using the company’s TurboTax software.

The FTC began investigating TurboTax in 2019 in response to ProPublica stories describing how users had been lured into using the software with promises of free filing, only to discover later they had to pay fees to finish the process.

The complaint , filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where Intuit is based, accuses the company of engaging in deceptive marketing for years.

It points, for example, to recent TV ads in which almost every word spoken is “free,” quoting from one featuring an auctioneer who says : “And free, and free, and free, and free, and free. Now a bidder and free! Now give me another bidder and free, and a free here and a free free free a free free free.”

An image from a recent TurboTax ad, as it appears in a complaint by the Federal Trade Commission. (Screenshot by ProPublica)

The FTC charges that, “in truth, TurboTax is only free for some users, based on the tax forms they need. For many others, Intuit tells them, after they have invested time and effort gathering and inputting into TurboTax their sensitive personal and financial information to prepare their tax returns, that they cannot continue for free; they will need to upgrade to a paid TurboTax service to complete and file their taxes.”

In a blog post , Intuit said it will “vigorously challenge” the FTC’s complaint.

“The FTC’s arguments are simply not credible. Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep,” Intuit General Counsel Kerry McLean wrote. The post added that over the past eight years, TurboTax has helped “nearly 100 million Americans file their taxes for free.”

Intuit lawyers defended the accuracy of the ads in a response filed Tuesday but also asserted that the company, in correspondence with the FTC just days ago, agreed to take down its “free” TV spots. The company said that “after meeting with FTC Chair Lina Khan and in the spirit of cooperation, Intuit informed the FTC on March 24, 2022, that it would voluntarily ‘pull down the ‘free, free, free’ TV ads for the remainder of the tax season’ in response to concerns that those advertisements were deceptive.”

TurboTax still markets some of its products as “free” on its website .

The FTC’s request, which seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to stop Intuit’s “free” tax prep marketing, comes in parallel with an internal FTC proceeding against the company. In that proceeding, an administrative complaint was filed against the company Monday under the federal law that prohibits unfair or deceptive business practices. If the administrative case does not settle, it will be heard before an in-house FTC judge.

While that potentially lengthy process unfolds, the FTC said it is asking the federal court to intervene to “put an immediate stop to Intuit’s deception well before this year’s April 18 tax filing deadline.”

The Information reported in January that the FTC under Khan was pushing forward with the Intuit investigation despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that trimmed the agency’s authority in such cases.

The materials filed in court Monday show the FTC has obtained a large volume of internal emails and other documents in its multiyear investigation of Intuit, though some sections of the complaint and hundreds of pages of accompanying exhibits are redacted.

Much of the material hinges on what the FTC frames as intentional confusion and misdirection around competing versions of TurboTax labeled “free.”

TurboTax previously maintained a heavily advertised Free Edition alongside a similarly named Free File product. The Free Edition routed some filers to a version of TurboTax that charged them a fee based on which tax forms they had to file.

Meanwhile, the Free File product, which was offered as part of a partnership with the IRS, did not route users to paid products and was truly free for anyone making less than an income threshold. But it was difficult to find. (In July, Intuit announced it was leaving the IRS partnership.)

According to the complaint, Intuit employees were particularly concerned that users would find the truly free version of TurboTax, and they brainstormed ways to stop that from happening.

The complaint quotes an Intuit employee saying in September 2018: “It sounds like we have the ability to block our [Free File] offering/landing page from organic search if we rename to TurboTax Free Edition. This sounds like a great solution if we learn that TurboTax Free File does start to outrank our commercial Free.”

A series of articles by ProPublica have shown that, for many years, Intuit and other providers have steered taxpayers who were eligible for free online tax prep toward paid options. That included heavily marketing products that were labeled “free” but were separate from the Free File program and often led users to paid offerings. In 2019, Intuit went so far as to add code to its Free File website that kept the option from turning up in results on Google and other search engines. (That code was later removed.) Intuit also used “dark patterns,” ProPublica reported, which are “design tricks to get users of its website to do things they don’t necessarily mean to do.”

The FTC also hired an expert, Yale School of Management marketing professor Nathan Novemsky, to conduct a survey of consumers to assess their perceptions of whether they could use TurboTax for free. The survey found that many respondents who weren’t eligible for free tax filing believed, incorrectly, that they could file their taxes for free with TurboTax. “TurboTax advertisements and the TurboTax website were identified as a significant source of taxpayers’ misimpressions about using TurboTax for free,” Novemsky wrote.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ProPublica
ProPublica

4K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

996K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
pymnts

FTC Accuses TurboTax Owner of False Advertising

The Federal Trade Commission has asked a court to stop Intuit — maker of TurboTax tax prep software — from what it says is falsely advertising free tax services. As Reuters reported Tuesday (March 29), the FTC filed the complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, arguing that ads for TurboTax repeatedly claim the service is free.
INCOME TAX
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Tax Preparation Software#Americans#Intuit#District Court
Little Apple Post

FTC to robocallers: Remove illegal traffic or be disconnected

WASHINGTON — The FCC Enforcement Bureau today warned three more voice service providers that are apparently transmitting illegal robocalls on their networks that they have 48 hours to stop facilitating this traffic or face all their traffic being blocked by other providers. The investigation into one of the providers, thinQ, was bolstered by findings from the Office of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Australia sues Meta for ads promoting cryptocurrency scams

An Australian antitrust watchdog is suing Meta for — what else? — failing to stop cryptocurrency scammers from utilizing its advertising platform. To make matters significantly worse, the scammers in question are actually using photos of high-profile Australians to pull in clicks. The lawsuit, which was filed by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
IRS
TechSpot

Facebook locked out users for failing to enable Facebook Protect

Facepalm: Meta made some recent changes regarding certain Facebook account holders. To notify those who needed to take action, Meta composed a suspiciously worded email and spammed it out to relevant users. Naturally, recipients treated the spam as such and are finding themselves locked out of their accounts for not taking the sketchy-looking email seriously.
INTERNET
WAPT

DC attorney general sues Grubhub for allegedly employing deceptive practices

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Monday he is suing Grubhub, alleging that the company harmed consumers during the pandemic by charging hidden fees and by misleading consumers about them using so-called "dark patterns" — along with a battery of other claims. The food-delivery service, which grew in...
LAW
CNBC

Google employees bombard execs with questions about pay at recent all-hands meeting

Following an employee survey that showed Google staffers are increasingly unhappy about pay, executives were hit with a barrage of questions on the topic. "It's a very competitive market," said Bret Hill, Google's compensation and rewards head. CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that executives are discussing changes to their long-held...
BUSINESS
Suraj KR Prakash

Micro-jobs Websites List to Make Money Online

5 Legitimate Micro Jobs Sites to Make Money OnlineDhandho Karo. Micro Jobs websites give opportunities for people who are in need of work, to find work. The Employers post jobs and workers, who frequently have skills that match a job, complete the job, so they can get paid.
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit in D.C. Dismissed by Judge

A Superior Court judge dismissed Washington, D.C.’s lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc. of anticompetitive behavior, saying there wasn’t evidence supporting the claim that the e-commerce giant inflated prices for consumers. Attorney General. Karl Racine. sued Amazon last year, alleging it encourages higher-than-necessary consumer prices through policies that guarantee the...
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

D.C. sues Grubhub, saying fees, promotions are deceptive

The District of Columbia is suing meal delivery company Grubhub, saying it misled customers with a promotion that claimed to help restaurants during the height of the pandemic. The lawsuit also alleges that Grubhub deceives customers by obscuring added fees and failing to disclose that its prices for menu items...
ECONOMY
CNET

Facebook Locks People Out of Accounts for Not Activating Protect Feature

If you're wondering why you can't get into your Facebook account today, the social media giant is locking out some users who were required to activate Facebook Protect with two-factor authentication by the March 17 deadline. "Turn on Facebook Protect to unlock your account," the notification says. "Account locked on...
INTERNET
pymnts

Grubhub’s Pricing, Advertising Practices at Stake in DC’s Lawsuit

Delivery apps are the to-go option for many people when it comes to prepared meals, groceries or other products. Sometimes, delivery apps even offer lower prices than in-person shopping venues — thus, this business model offers unrivaled convenience to buyers. Despite its perks, a series of several lawsuits against many of the most prominent delivery companies is calling into question the relationship between firms and their consumers.
LAW
protocol.com

Google will start prioritizing actually useful product reviews

Searching for high-quality reviews of a product you want to buy — a phone, for instance, or a mattress — requires wading through a minefield of useless content. Some review sites forego actually testing out products in favor of aggregating Amazon user reviews or using other low-quality methodology to get some Google juice.
INTERNET
ProPublica

How Your Shadow Credit Score Could Decide Whether You Get an Apartment

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Kim Fuller needed to move. Her 83-year-old mom was struggling to get around the narrow, three-story row house they shared in Baltimore. Heart problems made climbing the stairs too arduous, cutting the older woman off from the kitchen where she’d loved to cook.
BALTIMORE, MD
ProPublica

ProPublica

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force.

 http://www.propublica.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy