ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

CBRE report details leasing activity increases

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPpyZ_0etJi8VK00

PHOENIX — Driven by demand from large cloud service providers, data center leasing activity in Phoenix set new records in 2021, according to a new report from CBRE.

Phoenix had 29.8 megawatts (MW) of net absorption in 2021, which was a 70% increase from 17.5 MW in 2020.

Phoenix’s data center market also grew significantly, with 48.1 MW of inventory added over the course of the year. As a result, vacancy increased from 6.7% to 11.9%, year-over-year. An additional 85.5 MW of under-construction inventory will help further alleviate supply concerns and make the market more attractive to cloud providers that typically require at least 5 MW of capacity.

“The metro Phoenix data center market continues to see significant interest from a variety of companies that are looking for space in Mesa, throughout central Phoenix and west to Goodyear,” said Phoenix-based Mark Krison, senior vice president, Data Center Solutions, CBRE.

“With excellent fiber connectivity, low-risk of natural disasters and robust power availability, we should see continued strong demand.”

CBRE’s latest North American Data Center Trends Report shows that there was 493.4 megawatts (MW) of net absorption in the seven primary U.S. data center markets in 2021, a 31% increase over 2019’s then-record level and up 50% from 2020.

Despite a 17% year-over-year increase in primary-market inventory, vacancy fell to just 7.2%. Occupiers in need of data center capacity in markets with low vacancy should see more options in 2022 with 727.6 MW of facilities under construction. However, 44% of this space has been preleased.

“We expect continued strong data center demand from cloud service providers and social media companies in 2022, particularly for large-scale, single-tenant facilities, as these firms race to build out metaverse and other digital communities,” said Pat Lynch, Executive Managing Director, Data Center Solutions, CBRE.

“The continued adoption of autonomous vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and blockchain technology will also further fuel the data center real estate market in 2022 and beyond.”

Northern Virginia remained the most active data center market with net absorption of 303.3 MW in 2021 — more than four times that of Atlanta, the second-most-active market.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Benzinga

Walmart Plans To Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers This Year, Picks New Locations

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to establish new tech hubs in Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally in 2022. Walmart Global Tech grew by 26% to 20,000 associates in the last fiscal year. The initial...
ATLANTA, GA
morningbrew.com

Bosses with a business degree are more likely to cut wages

American business schools are more adept at training future managers to lower wages than to increase sales, according to a new paper circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The paper looked at businesses in the US and Denmark and found similar results in both countries: Managers with a...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Walmart to hire more than 5,000 workers, add two new hubs

(Reuters) - U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc plans to hire more than 5,000 new associates globally to its tech hubs during the current fiscal year, the company said on Tuesday. The company's technology unit Walmart Global Tech would be hiring for positions such as cybersecurity professional, product manager and data scientist, among others.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Business school graduates could be bad news for American employees

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Workers lose out on pay if their company’s CEO is replaced by a manager with business-specific education, according to a new report published last week by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbre#Infrastructure#Cloud Service#Data Center Solutions
freightwaves.com

DHL swallows beverage logistics specialist J.F. Hillebrand

Deutsche Post DHL closed Tuesday on its 1.5 billion euro ($1.65 billion) acquisition of J.F. Hillebrand Group AG, an international ocean logistics provider specializing in wine, beer and distilled spirits, as well as nonalcoholic beverages and bulk liquids. J.F. Hillebrand, based in Mainz, Germany, is now part of DHL Global...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership reports increasing activity in the golden triangle

PITTSBURGH — Whatever the state of the Covid-19 pandemic, Downtown Pittsburgh is coming back. That’s according to the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership, which has been employing various data collection strategies during the pandemic to chart the relative health of the central business district that has been laid low by Covid-19, which resulted in companies of all kinds instituting remote work arrangements.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
pymnts

Amplēo, VenConnect Launch Supply Chain Finance Partnership

Outsourced CFO service provider Amplēo has teamed up with VenConnect, a vendor and supplier payments platform, to improve supply chain finance for companies in Utah and the Rocky Mountain states. As part of the arrangement, which was announced in a news release Tuesday (March 29), Amplēo has joined VenConnect’s...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Knightscope Continues Market Expansion With Silicon Valley Deployment

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has deployed another of its proprietary K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs") in California. The white and red K5 ASR is patrolling a Silicon Valley commercial real estate ("CRE") twin-tower office complex. The company noted that today's CRE tenants are looking for the latest security when they sign a lease package. Commercial property managers need security strategies designed to provide protection against the unique nature of today's threats while still providing convenience and flexibility; Knightscope shines in offering solutions to these demands. The company's smarter security strategy is efficient, fast and improves the overall security posture with less investment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Rising Office Vacancy Rates Have Big Impact on Broader Economy

The office real estate market might be in trouble, as vacancy rates in major cities remain across the country, even as COVID restrictions continue to fall away. Ryan Severino, the chief economist for real estate and investment management firm JLL, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the latest office trends and why some may be concerning for the broader economy. "There are knock-on ramifications for a lot of the ancillary industries that support office workers," he said. "If you think about coffee shops, places that someone might go out to get lunch or a drink or dinner after work, those are obviously still feeling the brunt of people not being physically back in office spaces the way that they were before the pandemic."
ECONOMY
pymnts

Maersk B2B Logistics Unit Targets the $600B US eCommerce Market

Maersk E-Commerce Logistics business unit is getting into business in the U.S., a report said. The company operates nine e-fulfillment centers that could deliver to 75% of the U.S. population within 24 hours, and 95% within 48 hours, according to the company. Maersk is coming off a series of acquisitions...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

A2A Payments Firm Zimpler Lands Equity Funding

Swedish payments FinTech Zimpler is planning to expand following a new round of equity funding, the company announced Tuesday (March 29). “The investment will enable Zimpler to further drive its exponential growth journey and accelerate the company’s commercial development by broadening its customer base and investing in developing new customer verticals,” the Stockholm company said.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded sharply lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy