Coronado, CA

30th Annual MotorCars on MainStreet – May 1, 2022

By Managing Editor
 1 day ago

Coronado MainStreet’s annual car show, MotorCars on MainStreet, featuring over 400 pre-’73 restored classic, rod, and custom cars and trucks will be held on Sunday, May 1 after a two-year hiatus. It’s staged in downtown Coronado, one block from the beach, at Isabella & Orange Avenues, from 10 am to 3 pm, rain or shine.

Co-Sponsors Cumming Chevrolet, the City of Coronado, and EDCO welcome participants and spectators to the grand gathering.

There will be live music featuring Tommy Price & The Stilettos, and Jumpin’ Jack Flash will be spinning Solid Gold in Star Park. The event brings 12,000 – 15,000 spectators to downtown Coronado and viewing is FREE.

Each year a one-of-a-kind t-shirt featuring a Coronado landmark is created. T-shirts will be available at the event for spectators to add to their collection. Raffles will be conducted throughout the day and the Award Ceremony will be at 2:30 pm.

Car registration is $40 before April 23, $45 after, and may be available the day of the event, space permitting.

For more information or to register online, contact Coronado Mainstreet through their website: CoronadoMainStreet.com or call 619-437-0254.

