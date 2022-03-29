ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff to honor firefighter lost in fire

By Miranda Vondale Foster
okcfox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered flags at half-staff in honor of a volunteer firefighter who died last week while fighting a fire. While fighting a large fire on the north...

okcfox.com

Comments / 1

