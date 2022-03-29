ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

RiverLink’s Earth Day Kids Festival slated for April 24

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 1 day ago

On Sunday April 24, RiverLink—a local non-profit working to protect and revitalize the French Broad River—will host its 7th annual Earth Day Kids Festival at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville. The festival will run from 12-4pm and is free for everyone to attend. A variety of environmental and educational organizations will...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
KMOV

Local Earth Day Festival Returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Earth Day Festival returns to the Muny in Forest Park after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be organized by the local nonprofit Earthday365 and will take place form 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23 and April 24. The festival plans to educate and empower the regional community for greater action toward a more sustainable future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Mix 93.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
WUSA9

National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off in DC

WASHINGTON — It's beginning to look a lot like cherry blossom season in D.C., especially after two years of virtual festivities because of COVID-19 precautions and closures. With the start of spring on Sunday, the National Cherry Blossom Festival held its first opening ceremony celebration since 2019, kicking off the season at the Warner Theatre.
WASHINGTON, DC
KFVS12

St. Patrick’s Day Festival to be held in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off in Sikeston on Saturday. It’s being held at the Legion Park in downtown and will feature a home brew competition, cornhole tournament, craft vendors, food trucks and more. “Very excited for this event,” Historic Downtown Sikeston...
SIKESTON, MO
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Mother Earth#Creative Works#Arts And Crafts#French#Nature
KPEL 96.5

Hopefest Music Lineup Announced

The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm in Moncus Park. In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race that...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

10 most spectacular hot air balloon festivals in the US

From New Mexico to New Jersey, get in on the romance with the best hot air balloons festivals in the US. There’s something magical about watching hundreds of colorful balloons gently rise into the skies. Hot air balloons symbolize romance, joy, luxury and wonderment and for many a hot air balloon ride is a bucket list item.
POLITICS
GreenMatters

Ring in Spring With These Breathtaking Cherry Blossom Festivals

Spring has officially sprung — the days are getting longer, we moved our clocks forward (maybe for the last time?), and flowers are finally starting to bloom. One springtime festivity we're really looking forward to, however, are the cherry blossom festivals, a once-a-year phenomenon that takes place in different parts of the world annually. And regardless if you're looking to travel to see them IRL, or if you'll simply be tuning into some livestreams, they're seriously awe-inspiring.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WTOK-TV

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl slated for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and there’s a unique event taking place in downtown Meridian to celebrate it. The first ever Queen City St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl will feature five downtown restaurants and bars between 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. Participants will receive punch cards at Weidmann’s and then proceed to The Boxcar, Threefoot Brewery, The Island and The Brickhaus, sampling food and beverages. Several businesses, like Queen City Cigar, have donated door prizes that will be given away to those who complete the crawl.
MERIDIAN, MS
Cape Gazette

Lewes library’s Shakespeare Festival to open April 2

The Lewes Public Library’s annual Shakespeare Festival will return in April for a month-long celebration of the Bard and Shakespearean artistry, with an incredible offering of free events including live performances, original readings, workshops, films, concerts, lectures and more. Audiences and participants will be treated to a wide range...
LEWES, DE
lootpress.com

Second Annual Hope’s Heritage Day slated for Saturday

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The Second Annual Hope’s Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Mount Hope. The event, which will take place in the Historic Mountainair Hotel, is being hosted by the Harmony for Hope & Preservation Alliance of West Virginia. On...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
Pitchfork

SZNZ: Spring

SZNZ: Spring appeared on the vernal equinox, a Sunday; it is the first of four EPs inspired by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons that Weezer plan to release throughout the year. It’s a fitting gambit for Rivers Cuomo, and not only because The Four Seasons might be considered The Blue Album of Baroque music. The alt-rock icon who once invoked Stravinsky to justify returning to Harvard to learn computer science has always seen himself as a composer who happens to be a KISS fan. Cuomo has yet to go full Gesamtkunstwerk, but on SZNZ, he teases the collision of his opposing interests: After making his tribute to Pet Sounds with last year’s OK Human, why not make his own Der Ring des Nibelungen? Weezer have also found new life on TikTok; why not convert the zoomers to LARPing? Spring is the happy compromise, one that should be almost critic-proof: This is a beloved band with a multi-generational fanbase that’s down for anything Cuomo is selling, even out of morbid curiosity. Maybe Cuomo with elf ears and a creepy Easter bunny playing mandolin behind him are exactly what Weezer fans want now. So SZNZ: Spring may be the Weezer album we deserve, but not only is it not very good; it’s also not good in a way that’s new for Weezer.
MUSIC
cbs17

Wendell landfill to host Earth Day party, Easter egg hunt in April

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Earth Day celebrations and Easter egg hunts are common this time of year — but how often have you been to one of these events at a landfill?. If the answer is zero then you have a chance to change that on Saturday, April 9. That’s the day that Meridian Waste will hold its “Big, Bright Earth Day Party (and Easter Egg Hunt)” at Shotwell Landfill in Wendell.
WENDELL, NC
RNScribbler

Spring blooms (fictional)

This is a work of fiction. Spring blooms signal the start of spring break. Not only is there a whiff of eager anticipation in the air, but there is the sense of wanton abandon and freedom from the constraints of school responsibilities and deadlines and exams and quizzes and projects. Freedom awaits!

Comments / 0

Community Policy