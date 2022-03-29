How KenPom Became College Basketball’s Premier Rating System

You could say that Philadelphia is the heart of college basketball. After all, the Palestra, which has been dubbed the Cathedral of College Basketball, is located there. Just on the outskirts of Philadelphia proper, sits a school that is 19th overall in men’s college basketball wins. Recently, this team has found some success under their coach Jay Wright, making it to the Final Four and winning a National Championship in both 2016 and 2018. Many call the end of the 2016 championship, “The Perfect Ending,” as Kris Jenkins nailed a buzzer-beater as time expired to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels. Of course, this team I’m talking about is the Villanova Wildcats.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO