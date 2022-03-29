ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How KenPom Became College Basketball’s Premier Rating System

By Joe Grobeck
FanBuzz
FanBuzz
 1 day ago

“You’re not buying into this Bill James bullshit, are you?” asks a disgruntled Oakland A’s scout in the 2011 classic “Moneyball.”. Billy Beane was. So was Ken Pomeroy. Sure, Beane’s tactics were a bit different. His job was to buy wins, and to purchase wins,...

fanbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Jayhawks are the lone No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament

Duke and North Carolina are likely to get the most attention going into the men's Final Four this weekend. Yet the most dominant team so far in the NCAA Tournament just might be Kansas. The Jayhawks have dominated two of their four games, including a regional final win over Miami. They are also the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. Kansas will play Villanova on Saturday. The winner advances to next Monday night's title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Utah State
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
NBC Sports

What to know about the Duke-UNC rivalry before Final Four showdown

We are just days away from one of the most anticipated Final Four games in recent NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament history. After Kansas and Villanova battle on Saturday, one of sports’ biggest rivalries will take center stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as Duke and North Carolina play each other for the first time ever in March Madness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Beane
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament: Where Saint Peter's ranks in top 25 Cinderella stories in March Madness history

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has included the same kind of upsets we're used to seeing in March Madness, but there was one Cinderella story that's taken on a historic status with No. 15 seed Saint Peter's reaching the Elite Eight. Shaheen Holloway's Peacocks were just the 10th No. 15 seed to knock off a No. 2 seed in the first round, the third No. 15 seed to make the Sweet Sixteen, and after defeating Purdue on Friday night, have become the first-ever No. 15 to reach the Elite Eight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Inside Providence’s Obsession with Taylor Swift’s “You Belong to Me”

The Providence College Friars are in the midst of a storybook season. Featuring a senior- and super-senior-laden roster, Head Coach Ed Cooley?s squad has been ranked in the Top 25 for much of the season and secured its first Big East regular-season title in program history before the calendar even flipped to March. Sitting at 24-4 (14-3 in conference), Providence held the number one seed in the Big East Tournament, and looked to will head to Madison Square Garden looking to improve their resume before Selection Sunday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Rating System#Deadspin#Oakland A#Division#The University Of Wyoming
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
FanBuzz

The Villanova Wildcats’ All-Time Starting 5 is as Gritty as it Gets

You could say that Philadelphia is the heart of college basketball. After all, the Palestra, which has been dubbed the Cathedral of College Basketball, is located there. Just on the outskirts of Philadelphia proper, sits a school that is 19th overall in men’s college basketball wins. Recently, this team has found some success under their coach Jay Wright, making it to the Final Four and winning a National Championship in both 2016 and 2018. Many call the end of the 2016 championship, “The Perfect Ending,” as Kris Jenkins nailed a buzzer-beater as time expired to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels. Of course, this team I’m talking about is the Villanova Wildcats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Final Four Preview 2022: What you need to know about Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova

The 2022 Final Four schedule is set, and now it's time to do a deep dive on the scouting reports for all of the teams to better prepare you to make picks and predictions for the weekend action. The weekend is set up to be one of the most anticipated in college basketball history, with Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina representing the very best of the sport over the last two decades.
KANSAS STATE
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy