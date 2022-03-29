ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Two arrested on drug charges in Pike County

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9rlI_0etJfn5r00

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested two men on drug charges on March 25, 2022.

Deputies said they received information about possible drug/criminal activity at the McComb Super Suds Carwash on Highway 98 East in McComb.

Man arrested for DUI in Jones County

During the investigation, agents said Paul Pigott and Jermaine Badon were found to be in possession of an illegal narcotic.

Pigott was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Badon was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNSf8_0etJfn5r00
    Paul Pigott (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeimH_0etJfn5r00
    Jermaine Badon (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bond was set at $100,000 for Pigott and $50,000 for Badon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man killed, 3-year-old shot in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18. A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
FOX8 News

Rowan County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after trying to run from scene, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County deputies arrested a man who allegedly attempted to run away from deputies. Aaron Darius Hotlzclaw, 38, was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center on March 22. Deputies say that members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Gang Intelligence […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mccomb, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, MS
Mccomb, MS
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

21 members of one of Mississippi’s fast growing gangs arrested, charged with multiple racketeering charges

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging 18 alleged members of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and money laundering. Originally from Chicago, the Simon City Royals were formed in the 1950s and are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Marijuana#Pike Co#Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WAPT

Two found dead in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were found dead in a Jackson neighborhood. JPD found the bodies around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Locksley Drive at Forest Avenue. Police said after shots were reportedly fired in the avenue, they responded and saw a white car in the street with the passenger door open.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Woman dies after arriving at Jackson hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
JACKSON, MS
WHAS 11

KSP: Three shot, two dead and one taken to hospital in Pike County

STOPOVER, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one recovering from a gunshot wound in the Stopover community in Pike County. According to a release from KSP officers responded to the shooting Friday on Widows Branch Road where they discovered three people had been shot.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy