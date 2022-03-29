Hornets' JT Thor: Assigned to G League

Embiid posted 29 points (11-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 loss to Milwaukee. Embiid notched his fifth 20-point double-double in as many appearances and dished out at least seven assists for an eighth time this season. However, his bountiful contributions weren't enough, as the 76ers fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Across 14 contests in March, Embiid has averaged 30.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game.
Comments / 0