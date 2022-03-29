ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets' JT Thor: Assigned to G League

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Thor was assigned to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
KFOR

Trae Young Returns Home, Leads Hawks to Rout of Thunder

Former Norman North and OU star Trae Young returned to his home state and scored 41 points and dished out 8 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
NBA
CBS New York

Bridges, Ball help Hornets in win over Knicks

NEW YORK — Miles Bridges scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Charlotte Hornets past the New York Knicks 125-114 on Wednesday night.Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Terry Rozier added 15 points for the Hornets, who have won eight of their last 11 games.Charlotte improved to 40-37 and clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament."This is not where we ultimately want to end up. I'm proud of this group," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "For...
NBA
Reuters

NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
ESPN

Pistons take on the 76ers on 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (46-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Philadelphia. The Pistons are 16-32 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been...
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Young scores 41 as Hawks top Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Trae Young had 41 points and eight assists, and the Atlanta Hawks rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-118 on Wednesday night. Young, who grew up in Norman and played for University of Oklahoma for one season, put on a show for a crowd that cheered him often. He made 13 of 24 field goals and 11 of 12 free throws in three quarters of action.
NBA
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
PennLive.com

Sixers blow 10-point lead, lose to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers wouldn’t go as far as calling Tuesday night’s tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks a barometer game for his 76ers. “I just think that we’re playing another good team in the NBA,” the Sixers coach said before the game. “And these guys happen to be the world champs. I think we lose that fact a lot. Every time I hear, I hear everybody but Milwaukee.”
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant performance not enough

Embiid posted 29 points (11-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 loss to Milwaukee. Embiid notched his fifth 20-point double-double in as many appearances and dished out at least seven assists for an eighth time this season. However, his bountiful contributions weren't enough, as the 76ers fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Across 14 contests in March, Embiid has averaged 30.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Giants' Max Garcia: Agrees to deal with Giants

Garcia agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Garcia started 11 games for the Cardinals last season. He'll likely compete with fellow free-agent signee Jon Feliciano for the starting center gig in New York.
MLB

