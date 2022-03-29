ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Flaujae Johnson To Play In McDonald’s All-America Game Tuesday on ESPN2

By Brian Holland
brproud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – LSU signee Flaujae Johnson will compete in the McDonald’s All-America game Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. Flaujae is one of 24 players in the McDonald’s All-America game on the girl’s side and she will compete for the West squad that will dawn...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shareef O’Neal Enters Transfer Portal: Basketball World Reacts

Shareef O’Neal made a pretty big basketball decision on Monday afternoon. Shareef, a 6-foot-10 forward and the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is leaving Baton Rouge. The talented forward has entered the transfer portal, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Shareef began his college basketball career at...
BASKETBALL
WAFB

No. 22 LSU drops series to No. 8 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped its first SEC series of the season to No. 8 Arkansas (22-6, 4-1 SEC), as the Tigers fell in two-out-of-three games in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the rubber match against the Razorbacks, the Tigers were held to three runs on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
KPLC TV

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed to April 26

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#All America#United States#Recruiting#All America Game#Lsu#Mcdonald#Wintrust Arena#Espn Hoopgurlz#Sprayberry High School
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
WGNO

LSU bats stay hot, dismantle ULM 15-4

LSU Baseball, fresh off a series win at highly-ranked Florida, stayed hot at the plate in a midweek bout vs UL-Monroe, with a 15-4 win. Former LSU star & Heisman Trophy Finalist Tyrann Mathieu threw out the first pitch before the game. The Tigers only trailed after the Top of the 1st inning, 1-0, but […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: Jabbar Juluke mic'd up; Florida hosts Chalk Talk

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
NFL
WTVQ

The No.8 Kentucky softball team gets set to take on No.20 LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– The No. 8 University of Kentucky softball team will hit the road to the Bayou over the weekend to play a three-game Southeastern Conference series at No. 20 LSU. Games on Friday and Sunday will be streamed live on the SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Saturday night’s contest will be shown live on ESPN with Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie on the call from Baton Rouge.
LEXINGTON, KY
Complex

McDonald’s All American Games Unveils New Jersey Designs From Eric Emanuel and Adidas

When convening for an upcoming event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, McDonald’s All American Games players will be seen in new jersey designs. The new designs mark a partnership with designer Eric Emanuel and adidas, with the AAG legacy kept at the forefront in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the endeavor aimed at uplifting the next generation of top-tier athletes.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy