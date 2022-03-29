ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead

By Caroline Bleakley
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a deadly home robbery.

Kamari Oliver, 18, was arrested on Monday, March 28. He is facing one count of open murder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and home invasion with the use of a deadly weapon.

Metro police said he was one was three men who targeted a southwest Las Vegas home near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard for a robbery. During the March 25 robbery, 24-year-old Natalie Manduley, who was in the home with another woman, exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects. Manduley was struck multiple times and died.

‘This was a targeted incident:’ Violent home robbery leaves 1 woman dead; no suspects in custody

Police said the suspects fled as a male resident arrived at the home. That resident chased the suspects causing the suspects’ Mercedes to crash into a wall. The three suspects fled on foot.

Two suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or go online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

