The Establishment Downtown opens with ribbon cutting

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) The owners of Mr. JJ Fish and Chips in Decatur say they are having to close their doors because they cannot afford to keep it running. "It's been a year where we haven't seen anything. We haven't seen any profit. We can't keep giving everything," said Brittany Dent-Abdeljawad, co-owner of the restaurant. She says the restaurant is known for their chicken wings and friendly service, and now she is saddened to see it close after a reopening in 2021. They closed for repairs and were faced with inflation when they opened their doors again.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO