The Establishment Downtown opens with ribbon cutting

ALTON - A grand opening is planed for a new restaurant where an old favorite used to be.
Heaterz Hot Chicken, located at 1500 Main St., will have a grand opening Friday, April 1. The location was formally known as Mini Corral, which closed in Oct. 2021. Mini Corral offered a variety of menu items and was particularly known for its burgers, fish sandwiches and house-made root beer.
The restaurant closed following the death last year of Sal Manescalco. Its menu and recipes have been bought by Rob and Mac Lenhardt who plan to open a delivery and take-out restaurant in the rear of Mac's Downtown at 315 Belle St.
