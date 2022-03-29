ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHS, Permian dance awards

By Odessa American
The Odessa High School Showgirls received many awards this past weekend at American Dance Drill Team Nationals in Denton. The Showgirls competed in the small team division that consisted of 10 teams total.

>> Grand National Champions Small team division.

>> National Champions Team Hip Hop.

>> National Champions Team Contemporary.

>> 2nd place Team Jazz.

>> 2nd place Team Pep Rally.

>> 4th place Team Pom.

>> WOW Factor award for TEAM HIP HOP.

This year was a big win for the team. It has been exactly 10 years since the Odessa Showgirls have competed against the Permian Panther Paws, beating them in multiple categories including the title of Grand National Champions.

Officer small Ensembles received:

>> 1st and 2nd in the small ensemble category.

>> 3rd place solo finalist -Junior Officer Alexandra Guzman.

The directors are Bronchettes JV Head Director Ivy Christian; Showgirls Assistant Director Ashleigh Christian; and Showgirls Head Director Kristina Rios.

The Bronchettes JV dance team competed at the American Dance Drill Team Nationals in Denton and received the following awards: National Champions Team Hip Hop; 2nd Runner up Overall Grand National Champion; JV Duet Received National Champions. The Bronchettes JV dance team has also made history by competing for the first time at a dance competition. This team has worked really hard while transitioning from a pep squad to a JV dance team with a new coach, Ivy Christian. They have all done a tremendous job throughout the year and they can’t wait to see what the future holds for this team.

Permian Panther Paws varsity was 1st Runner up to National Champion Small School. Permian JV was 1st runner up as well.

Overall:

Permian JV 1st Runner Up to national title.

Permian Varsity 1st RU national champion (small team division)

OHS varsity national champions (small team division)

Ensemble:

Permian varsity 1st runner up

Jazz:

Permian varsity 2nd runner up

OHS varsity 1st runner up

Pom:

OHS varsity 3rd RU

Permian varsity 1st RU

Novelty:

Permian varsity 1st RU

Contemporary:

Permian JV winner

Permian varsity 1st RU

OHS varsity winner

Hip Hop:

Permian JV winner

Permian Varsity 1st RU

OHS varsity winner

