BRIDGEPORT — A 22-year-old Bridgeport man was charged Tuesday with trafficking firearms, some of which were provided to gangs, according to federal prosecutors. Brannon Winston, 22, is accused of purchasing firearms in Georgia, where he lived at times, and providing them to customers in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Winston personally purchased at least 18 firearms in Georgia,, and he had others purchase additional firearms on his behalf.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO