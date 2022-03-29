ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Man shot at driver accused of stealing roommate’s truck on Las Vegas freeway, police say

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lp1FY_0etJerGu00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting last week where a victim was discovered near a highway exit ramp involved a man’s roommate shooting a person suspected of stealing his friend’s truck, the 8 News Now I-Team has learned.

The shooting happened Friday morning. Las Vegas Metro police officers said the victim was located at D Street and Bonanza Road near downtown Las Vegas with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police learned during their investigation that the victim had reportedly stolen a truck the day before. Standing in an area near the victim was a man who identified himself as the truck’s owner. The I-Team is not identifying the truck’s owner, because he has not been charged with a crime.

The owner told police he had filed a police report about his stolen truck on Thursday, the day before the shooting. The truck was located without its normal license plates, police said.

The truck’s owner said the vehicle has a tracking device on it. After he filed his police report, the device pinged the stolen truck’s location to an area near the Luxor hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2c06_0etJerGu00
A judge set Marcos Enriquez’s bail at $50,000. He faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and several counts of discharging a gun into a vehicle. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The truck’s owner and his roommate, Marcos Enriquez, 30, drove to the hotel to try to find the truck, police said. While in the area, the two men spotted the truck on Las Vegas Boulevard.

They followed the truck onto Interstate 15 northbound toward the Spaghetti Bowl, police said. At one point, Enriquez fired five to eight gunshots “through the passenger side window” at the stolen truck, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XArx_0etJerGu00
Police investigate shooting near I-15 and D Street. (KLAS-TV)

The driver then pulled off the freeway, police said. The truck’s owner and Enriquez then pulled off and Enriquez fired several more rounds at the stolen truck. The two men then pulled the driver out of the truck and beat him up, police said.

The shooting victim was shot in his right temple and might lose an eye, police said.

Enriquez turned himself in to police on Saturday. While speaking to detectives, Enriquez continually apologized to them, police said.

A judge set Enriquez’s bail at $50,000. He faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and several counts of discharging a gun into a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

If you enjoy reading articles from
8 News Now
8 News Now

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow 8 News Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Shooting#Police#The 8 News Now I Team#The I Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Utah man previously reported missing found dead at Valley of Fire

UPDATE: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was reported missing in family was found dead nearly a month later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Peter Droste, 63, from St. George, UT, was found dead at Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley on March 9, LVMPD said Thursday. He was reported missing Feb. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy