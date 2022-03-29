Black women see familiar tone in Supreme Court confirmation hearings
By Jade Hindmon
KPBS
1 day ago
Constitutional law professor sees skepticism and treatment of highly-qualified nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. is "something very familiar" to other Black women. Last week, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced multiple days of questioning from the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee. Her nomination as the...
NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the United States Supreme Court. If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson – who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Senate began confirmation hearings Monday for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. Supreme Court confirmation hearings have been contentious in recent years and this week could...
Premieres Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, March 31 at 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video App!. One year after President Biden's inauguration, more than two thirds of Republican voters believe his election was illegitimate — and the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump is now a defining issue of the Republican Party. Yet the story of how lies about election fraud made their way to the center of American politics has not been fully told.
