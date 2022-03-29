ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Body at marina identified as that of man missing since 2003

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (AP) — A body found in a vehicle submerged at a Philadelphia-area marina has been confirmed to be that of a man who went missing almost two years ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Delaware County officials said the county medical examiner’s office used dental records to positively identify the body as that of James Amabile.

Amabile, 38, disappeared in December 2003 after calling a babysitter to tell her he was running late, his brother Stephen told The Philadelphia Inquirer. Authorities said his body was found in Ridley Creek at the Riley Township Marina, which Stephen Amabile said was just blocks from the babysitter’s home.

The sport utility vehicle and remains were located earlier this month by Adventures With Purpose after a family member reached out to the group. The organization says on its website that it has recovered more than 100 vehicles and helped solve 20 missing-persons cases since 2019.

Delaware County authorities didn’t list a possible cause of death.

At the time of his disappearance, the newspaper reported that James Amabile wore an implanted insulin pump and could become confused and disoriented due to low blood sugar. Stephen Amabile said he believes his brother had a hectic day, slipped into diabetic shock and drove straight into the creek after making a wrong turn.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

824K+

Followers

410K+

Posts

372M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Body of Area Female Missing Since Sunday is Found

At 4:45 p.m. on March 14, officers from the Morgantown Police Department were notified of a dead body in Deckers Creek. Officers and firefighters from the Morgantown Fire Department responded and recovered the body of an adult female from Deckers Creek behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. The female was identified...
MORGANTOWN, WV
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
City
Ridley Park, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Philadelphia Inquirer
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Woman, 22, Found Dead In Central PA Home: Police

An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

824K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy