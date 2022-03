El Paso County Commissioners approved a new policy that will make it easier for them to put liens on properties they deem “blighted” or “a nuisance”. The new city order will allow will eliminate a key step in declaring someone’s property an “environmental nuisance”. This could be because a property has overgrown vegetation, run-down or ramshackle buildings…basically, anything that someone could claim is a “hazard”…which could also mean, “it looks too junky”.

