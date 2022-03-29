ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering Police warning residents of rise thefts at post office drop boxes

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
USPS drop box A United States Postal Service drop box

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is warning residents of a recent increase of theft the city’s post office drop boxes.

So far this year, police said they have responded to 12 incidents where a check was stolen from a drop box, forged and used to buy items or deposited for cash.

Police suggested that anyone looking to use a stand alone United States Postal Service drop box should instead walk their check inside the post office and drop their mail with an employee.

Once in the mail, police suggested tracking the transaction through your bank to make sure it was deposited for the right amount by the correct person or company.

If the check doesn’t show up or is deposited for the incorrect amount or by the wrong party, police recommend reporting the incident by call the Kettering Police Department at (937)-296-2555.

