Luzerne County candlemaker has burning passion to help Ukraine

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The war in Ukraine is nearly five weeks old. Many of us may feel helpless for the children, parents, and grandparents fleeing for their lives.

That’s the way a local candle maker felt, too, but now he’s doing something he considers more than just a flicker of hope.

Scent-Sations, the home of Mia Bella candles, cranks out about 1,500 or more candles a day.

The CEO of this business which also makes what are called mini melts, came up with a big idea to help Ukrainian refugees

"So when we were watching the news and talking we said we need to do something," said Bob Scocozzo, CEO of Scent-Sations.







That ‘something’ is a sweet-smelling, clean-burning, natural wax candle for a cause: a fundraising candle to support Ukrainian refugees.

“They’re sitting in shelters. They’re sitting in subways and their homes are gone, they blew up or they’re gone and had to leave them and it’s starting over,” explained Scocozzo.

The 16-ounce jar candle is bright yellow with a yellow and blue label that features images of sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

The yellow sunflower candle was originally chosen months ago to be a candle of the month but that was before the crisis in eastern Europe.

“When this happened we said let’s just use our sunflower candle. It’s a beautiful yellow and we’ll develop a label and that’s how it happened,” stated Scocozzo.

With the look of the candle for Ukraine established, all that was needed was the fragrance.

Sunflowers really don’t have a distinct scent but the candles for Ukraine do. I’m told this sweet smell I’m smelling is a mixture of florals and citrus.

The candles sell for $21.95 apiece with $5 of each candle sold directly at Scent-Sations going to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The church, in turn, will send the money to Slovakia to provide food, shelter and comfort to Ukrainian refugees fleeing for their lives. So far, 2,000 candles have been made with nearly half sold.

The sunflower candles for Ukraine are sold throughout the US and Canada.

Besides scent stations donating $5 of each sale, wholesalers are helping by giving $2 apiece to the cause. Candles can be ordered on their website or by calling 570-270-9010.

