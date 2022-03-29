ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippenville, PA

Featured Local Job: Diesel Technician – Great Pay, 401k, More

By exploreVenango
explore venango
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBauer Truck Repair is looking for a full-time Diesel Technician. Applicants must be reliable and have proven experience as...

explore venango

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility. Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:. Paid time off. Paid holidays. 401(k) 401(k) matching. Health Insurance. Dental Insurance. Vision Insurance.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon has openings for a full/part-time hairstylist and an evening receptionist. Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon. Starting pay is $9.50 per hour. Pay advancements based on performance. Resumes can be emailed to uniquesalon07@gmail.com or dropped off in...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: General Laborer at Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge. Moonlight Packaging offers:. 10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday. Paid holidays/Paid vacation. Retirement plan with match. Profit-sharing. Health...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full-time Landscaping Helper

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping, in Corsica, currently has an opening for a Landscaping Helper. Individuals will help install landscaping, patios, retaining walls, drainage systems, water features, and much more. Starting wage dependent on experience ($15-$18). They are willing to train in the operation of small equipment: tractor, backhoe, skid...
CORSICA, PA
Industry, PA
City
Shippenville, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary to assist the Borough Secretary. This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor. This position reports to the Production Manager. Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available. Qualifications:. Proven leadership experience. Management skills. Time Management. Some construction...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Culligan Route Drivers

Culligan of Brookville is hiring Route Drivers. Competitive wages, generous benefits package including 401k match and PTO accrual from Day 1. Walk-in today for an immediate interview or call 814-849-3041. Culligan water of Brookville. 992 PA-28 Brookville, PA 15825. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team. West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority. They need therapists who appreciate the funded...
JOBS
explore venango

Core Goods Owner Sources Clean, Local Food For Her Hometown

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – What’s for dinner tonight?. The age old question that’s often met with the realization that you’re going to have to make a trip to the grocery store. But, for Oil City locals like Ashley Sheffer, you’re soothed by the peace of...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Fabrication Press Operator

Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator. This is a full-time position. As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!
JOBS
explore venango

Nicholas Gammello Earns Insurance Designation

OIL CITY, Pa. – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) has been conferred upon Nicholas Gammello, following his successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program. Nick has demonstrated his professional competence through passing five CISR courses and the corresponding...
OIL CITY, PA
Health Insurance
Jobs
explore venango

SPONSORED: Insurance-Based Services Available at Spine & Extremities Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center, in Clarion, is now accepting insurance for Osteopathic Manipulation and several other services. Spine & Extremities Center offers Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy (OMT), new and established patient Evaluation and Management (E&M) services, e-stim therapy, trigger point injections, and musculoskeletal ultrasound as an in-network specialist provider for all major insurance providers including UPMC, Highmark, Aetna, Cigna, Medicare, and other commercial insurances.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

‘Candylicious’ Candy Store to Open in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The latest business to come to the Oil City area will be the Candylicious candy store. According to the owners Amanda Patton, of Elwood City, and James Harmon, of Oil City, the store could open as soon as April. Harmon told exploreVenango.com, “We were...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

What Did People in the Oil Region Eat in the Late 1800s and Why?

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region will feature William Moore on Thursday, March 31 with a lecture entitled Recipes of the Oil Region. Looking at what people in the Pennsylvania Oil Region in general, and in Titusville in particular, ate in the period 1870 through 1905, as evidenced by the local cookbooks of the time, leads to several questions. What did they eat? And why?
TITUSVILLE, PA
