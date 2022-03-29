Lafayette woman missing after reportedly driving customer to Texas

SCOTT, La. ( KLFY ) — The family of 33-year-old Ella Goodie said they last saw her Wednesday, March 9. They said she’s a contract driver, and she was picking up a passenger that she was supposed to drop off in Houston.

The Scott Police Department (SPD) said her vehicle was seen on March 9 on I-10 heading toward Texas. SPD said that about 12 hours later, traffic cameras saw her vehicle coming back into Louisiana.

The next day, however, her vehicle was spotted back in Texas, North of Dallas.

Scott Police said they were not able to track her car since then, and her family has not heard from her.

Ella Goodie, of Scott, was last seen driving her 2012 Audi Q5 (pictured below) on I-10 W. toward Texas. The license plate number is NRN6551.

Goodie is described as a Black female, 5’3 in height, weighing approximately 168 lbs. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding Goodie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715, Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194, or your local law enforcement agency.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.