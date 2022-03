ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) – Giving blood has never been more critical. Nationally, there is a blood shortage that has medical professional concerned. In an attempt to provide some help for local Los Angeles and Orange County hospitals, vans were lined up at Dodger Stadium Sunday, looking to gather at least 150 units of blood. People from Los Angeles and as far as Las Vegas drove to Chavez Ravine to contribute. Medical professionals said less people are going to donate blood now compared to when the COVID-19 pandemic first began. “For awhile we were busy at beginning of COVID. don’t know if people are...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO