Georgia State

Gov. Kemp signs bill to let Georgia parents reject kids' masks in schools

WMAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has officially signed off on a bill which would let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates. Kemp held a Tuesday afternoon press conference before signing the "Unmask Georgia Students Act" into law. "This will ensure that parents have the...

www.13wmaz.com

