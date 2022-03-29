ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith calls for "healing" amid husband Will Smith's Oscar controversy

 1 day ago
"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram, two days after her husband slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about her hair. Meanwhile, Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, said she's never seen her son "go off" like he...

HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
ETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken. Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans. "This is a season for...
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
POPSUGAR

All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
Complex

Will Smith Says ‘There’s Never Been Infidelity’ in His and Jada’s Marriage: ‘Jada and I Talk About Everything’

Will Smith says there has “never” been an instance of infidelity in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Speaking with Gayle King for an extended interview that aired this weekend, the King Richard actor—who’s up for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s acclaimed drama—was asked how he handles “all the chatter” surrounding his and Jada’s decades-strong relationship.
Vogue Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Spoken Out About the Oscar Slap Debacle

Ever since Will Smith slapped and verbally berated Oscar presenter Chris Rock on Sunday for making a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the discourse about the event has raged on and on, seemingly without end. Pinkett Smith herself, however, has stayed notably silent—that is, until she appeared to address the incident with a somewhat cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
Primetimer

Academy "condemns" Will Smith's Oscar slap, but was reportedly too shocked to take action on Sunday

The Academy announced it is opening a formal review into Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," The Academy said in a statement. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” But why wasn't any action taken during the ceremony? Variety reports that members of the Academy were in shock. "It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that many attendees were dumfounded by the act, unsure if it was a bit between the two famous men or an intentional attack," reports Variety's Matt Donnelly, adding: "The Academy is a nonprofit organization ruled by bylaws, and sources say there appear to be no provisions addressing open-hand smacking across the face on the live show. Escorting Smith out of the ceremony was discussed, the source said, though by the time any substantive scenarios were imagined, he had already been called up to the podium to accept an Oscar for his turn in King Richard. The show ended shortly thereafter, as a joyous atmosphere turned sour." Donnelly also reports that producers worried about the "optics" of having security remove a beloved star. Donnelly adds that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was, according to a source, "off the cuff, and not included in the script fed to him on teleprompters." As The New York Times points out, a five-page document on standards of conduct that accompanied today's statement spells out behavior the organization deems unacceptable. It prohibits “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention.” Also not allowed is “intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying.” The Times' Nicole Sperling, Matt Stevens and Julia Jacobs report that "there were serious discussions about removing Mr. Smith from the theater, according to two industry officials with knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations. But time was short, because the best actor award, which Mr. Smith was heavily favored to win, was fast approaching, one noted — and stakeholders had varying opinions on how to proceed. There was also concern about further disrupting the live broadcast." Meanwhile, CNN's Chloe Melas reports there was a "heated" and "divided" meeting between members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this morning. "The dozen members who met on their own volition and are being described as influential and recognizable members of the Academy, including actors and directors. The group does not have any disciplinary power, but they are considered high profile enough that the Board of Governor's for the Academy could be influenced in any response they may have," reports Melas. "Some people on the call said the Academy mishandled the incident with its initial tweet. Others feel that the situation was handled properly and no further steps should be taken."
