A series of shootings over a five-day period in eight Connecticut communities has left seven people dead and two others wounded, according to officials. The unrelated incidents throughout the state come as gun violence and other types of violent crime have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the number of homicides recorded in Connecticut jumped to 108, up from 77 the previous year, according to data from the FBI.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO