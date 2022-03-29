Pentagon expects to award up to $9 billion in cloud contracts in December

After getting beaten by Amazon in the first phase of the cloud computing market, Microsoft has invested heavily to create a more capable product. After recently completing a fairly comprehensive review of Microsoft (MSFT) and its valuation (I recommend you read that piece first if you haven't already), I wanted to take a bit of a deeper dive into Azure. The cloud computing division of Microsoft has been responsible for a significant portion of the company's recent growth and the future seems rather bright. Though, with Amazon (AMZN) still dominating the space with Amazon Web Services ("AWS") and Alphabet (GOOGL) threatening to become a more significant competitor with Google Cloud, this bright future isn't some foregone conclusion. There is still much to be seen in the cloud war and this article aims to determine how Microsoft looks to fare.

