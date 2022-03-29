Akron City Council passes 2022 operating budget

Akron city council has approved Mayor Dan Horrigan’s 2022 operating budget. “I want to thank all the Akron City Councilmembers who took their responsibility seriously to get this budget passed by the deadline set forth in our Akron City Charter,” Mayor Horrigan said in the press release....
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council discussed the proposed municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 during a meeting Thursday night. Much of the discussion revolved around a $1.6 million deficit the city is facing. “I’m very uncomfortable with this budget,” said Mayor Jimmy Marino. “We have a...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Council members unanimously passed the CROWN Act on Mar. 14, 2022. The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination against people for wearing natural hairstyles. Council members amended the city’s human relations ordinance which applies to all workers in the […]
Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved legislation that will require the mayor’s office to make sure budget proposals comply with federal, state and local laws and the city’s home rule charter before they are introduced to council. The measure comes after former Mayor Bill Peduto proposed a major...
The announcement that Brian Newton is set to become the fourth-ever Bridgeport City Manager may have been the highlight of Monday’s Council meeting, but it was far from the only important order of business taken care of. More details on the new City Manager can be viewed HERE. Council...
(The Center Square) – The Illinois House late Wednesday approved using some federal COVID-19 relief tax funds to partially pay down the state's unemployment debt. But a remaining balance could lead to tax increases on job creators, benefit cuts for the unemployed and more interest taxpayers must pay for.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At this week’s Fairmont City Council meeting, council members will vote on several changes to the city’s planning and zoning code before hearing the first reading of an ordinance approving the city’s 2022-23 general fund budget. The zoning ordinance is similar...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The City of Charleston 2022-2023 budget, presented by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Finance Director Andy Wood, was approved during Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting. This budget will go into effect on July 1, 2022. “Every employee across City government plays a critical role...
The Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening for a regular session, during which the current budget was approved. Revisions are possible, however, as council members will likely meet with City Manager Harry Faulk at a later date.
CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Cleveland City Council gave its approval to Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion proposed budget for 2022. “I appreciate City Council’s faith in my administration to deliver our long-term vision to make Cleveland a national model for city management, police reform and neighborhood revitalization,” said Bibb in a statement after the passing of the budget. “I will lead this administration with urgency, transparency and equity, always making decisions with our residents at the center.”
It passed 12-0. “A key opportunity to add more green space is the plaza that sits within the Van Nuys Civic Center. The plaza is surrounded by government offices including the Braude Building, Van Nuys City Hall, the James C. Corman Federal Building and several courthouses,” stated the motion, which was seconded by Councilwoman Nithya Raman and Councilman Paul Koretz.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City property owners will see an increase in the city's share of their tax bill. The Sioux City Council, during its weekly meeting Monday, voted 4 to 1 to approve a resolution adopting a $295.6 million operating budget and a $99.9 million Capital Improvement Program. The...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Higher pay could be on the way for teachers in Lynchburg. The school board approved its 2022 to 2023 proposed operating budget Tuesday night. The budget features an 8% pay increase for staff. School board members say without that, current staff would face a pay cut...
(The Center Square) – More than $1.1 billion of legal marijuana has been sold in Michigan in fiscal year 2021, and now, more than $140 million of tax revenue will kick back to taxpayers. Of that amount, $42.2 million will fund 163 municipalities and counties, $49.3 million will flow...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Recreational marijuana sales have boomed in the state of Illinois in the past year, drawing in $137 million just this past December alone. But now, analysts say a dip seen in the past two months might be indicative of lower sales going forward. Small towns, however, are still deciding if they want to take part. Taylorville city council just voted 5 to 2 to start preparing the ordinances to allow for a dispensary in the future.
State Rep. Sara Carruthers recently introduced House Bill 595, legislation to exempt memberships to gyms or other recreational facilities operated by 501(c)(3) organizations from state sales tax. Tax carveouts are not particularly rare pieces of legislation: “tax” is a dirty word, so legislation that policymakers put forth to decrease taxation...
Civil rights advocates posted an online petition Wednesday calling for the city of Des Moines to rename George Flagg Parkway.Why it matters: Public memorials are intended to honor the work, moral character and ideals admired by society.The petition argues that Flagg's racist legacy caused systemic harm.Catch up fast: Flagg was a 22-year city councilperson. The petition is related to his voting against liquor license permits of applicants who had “ethnic-sounding names” and his opposition to a city ordinance that outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation.The road, formerly Valley Drive, was renamed as a surprise by his peers on the council when he retired from office in 2002.Flagg's sons reached out to city leaders earlier this month following calls to rename the parkway. They asked the council to consider their father's full record before acting.Of note: No members of the city's current City Council were in office when the street was renamed.What's next: Petition organizers will soon ask the City Council to restore the name Valley Drive, Des Moines Peoples' Town Hall organizer Denver Foote tells Axios.A longer-term goal is to rename the road in honor of some of the people Flagg discriminated against, Foote says.
