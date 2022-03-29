ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron City Council passes 2022 operating budget

By WKSU
wksu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAkron city council has approved Mayor Dan Horrigan’s 2022 operating budget. “I want to thank all the Akron City Councilmembers who took their responsibility seriously to get this budget passed by the deadline set forth in our Akron City Charter,” Mayor Horrigan said in the press release....

WOWK 13 News

Huntington City Council members pass CROWN Act

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Council members unanimously passed the CROWN Act on Mar. 14, 2022. The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination against people for wearing natural hairstyles. Council members amended the city’s human relations ordinance which applies to all workers in the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WKYC

Cleveland City Council approves Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion budget for 2022

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Cleveland City Council gave its approval to Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion proposed budget for 2022. “I appreciate City Council’s faith in my administration to deliver our long-term vision to make Cleveland a national model for city management, police reform and neighborhood revitalization,” said Bibb in a statement after the passing of the budget. “I will lead this administration with urgency, transparency and equity, always making decisions with our residents at the center.”
CLEVELAND, OH
HeySoCal

LA City Council passes motion to revitalize Van Nuys Civic Center

It passed 12-0. “A key opportunity to add more green space is the plaza that sits within the Van Nuys Civic Center. The plaza is surrounded by government offices including the Braude Building, Van Nuys City Hall, the James C. Corman Federal Building and several courthouses,” stated the motion, which was seconded by Councilwoman Nithya Raman and Councilman Paul Koretz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan to send $140 million of marijuana tax revenue to taxpayers

(The Center Square) – More than $1.1 billion of legal marijuana has been sold in Michigan in fiscal year 2021, and now, more than $140 million of tax revenue will kick back to taxpayers. Of that amount, $42.2 million will fund 163 municipalities and counties, $49.3 million will flow...
INCOME TAX
WAND TV

Taylorville City Council passes ordinance to allow dispensaries

TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Recreational marijuana sales have boomed in the state of Illinois in the past year, drawing in $137 million just this past December alone. But now, analysts say a dip seen in the past two months might be indicative of lower sales going forward. Small towns, however, are still deciding if they want to take part. Taylorville city council just voted 5 to 2 to start preparing the ordinances to allow for a dispensary in the future.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
TiffinOhio.net

Repeal the ‘gym tax?’

State Rep. Sara Carruthers recently introduced House Bill 595, legislation to exempt memberships to gyms or other recreational facilities operated by 501(c)(3) organizations from state sales tax. Tax carveouts are not particularly rare pieces of legislation: “tax” is a dirty word, so legislation that policymakers put forth to decrease taxation...
WORKOUTS
Axios Des Moines

Drop racist’s name from street, Des Moines petitioners say

Civil rights advocates posted an online petition Wednesday calling for the city of Des Moines to rename George Flagg Parkway.Why it matters: Public memorials are intended to honor the work, moral character and ideals admired by society.The petition argues that Flagg's racist legacy caused systemic harm.Catch up fast: Flagg was a 22-year city councilperson. The petition is related to his voting against liquor license permits of applicants who had “ethnic-sounding names” and his opposition to a city ordinance that outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation.The road, formerly Valley Drive, was renamed as a surprise by his peers on the council when he retired from office in 2002.Flagg's sons reached out to city leaders earlier this month following calls to rename the parkway. They asked the council to consider their father's full record before acting.Of note: No members of the city's current City Council were in office when the street was renamed.What's next: Petition organizers will soon ask the City Council to restore the name Valley Drive, Des Moines Peoples' Town Hall organizer Denver Foote tells Axios.A longer-term goal is to rename the road in honor of some of the people Flagg discriminated against, Foote says.
DES MOINES, IA

