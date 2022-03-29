ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Marte, Diamondbacks finalize $76 million, five-year deal

By David Brandt
fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents. The club announced on March 29 they have finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte...

www.fox10phoenix.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Albert Pujols-Cardinals reunion details; Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte signs contract extension | Latest updates

Who says you can’t go home? An unlikely reunion leads off a rundown of the latest MLB transactions. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports “Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it. ... Once he completes his physical, Pujols will officially return to the Cardinals organization with which he starred through his first 11 seasons in the major leagues, capturing three National League MVP awards, claiming two World Series championships and compiling nine All-Star Game appearances.”
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Trade Matt Beaty to the San Diego Padres

The Dodgers had some tough decisions to make during this Spring camp. With so many new names being added in, you knew that there were going to be some moves that fans didn’t love. That includes losing players that have been there for a while, and we lost one this week.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
Person
Mike Hazen
Person
Ketel Marte
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
FOX Sports

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday. Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances,...
MLB
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
12 News

Diamondbacks set to build around Ketel Marte after extension

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced a 5-year contract extension for 2B Ketel Marte at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Tuesday. General Manager Mike Hazen spoke glowingly about Marte, even calling him the club's best player, and said Marte will be an anchor...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training: Jake Lamb In Strong Place Mentally & With Swing

As the Los Angeles Dodgers approach the end of their 2022 Spring Training schedule, Jake Lamb is making a strong push for a spot on their Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old was among the club’s list of non-roster invitees after signing a Minor League contract earlier this month. He has taken advantage of his opportunities thus far, hitting .421/.450/.842 with two doubles, two home runs and a team-leading eight hits in eight Cactus League games.
MLB

