ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Breath of the Wild 2' Has Officially Been Delayed to Spring 2023

Distractify
Distractify
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The vastly open world of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was one of the first experiences players had on the Nintendo Switch. The game easily takes over 100 hours to complete fully, and despite being released in 2017, the title has still held the attention of gamers new and...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Distractify
Distractify

128K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

41M+

Views

Follow Distractify and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ComicBook

Lost Pokemon Card Resurfaces, Sells for Over $130,000

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.
GAMBLING
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Alice in Borderland Season 2 Officially Finished Filming

Netflix has confirmed that Alice in Borderland Season 2 has finished filming in Japan!. Netflix subscribers, get ready for more deadly games! Alice in Borderland Season 2 is coming to the streaming service before Squid Game Season 2, and the good news is that the highly-anticipated new season has officially finished filming in Japan!
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Trinen
Person
Eiji Aonuma
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Honors Marin's Newest Look With Fun Art

My Dress-Up Darling's chief animation director is honoring a fan favorite Marin Kitagawa look with a new sketch for the series' newest episode! Although much of the conversation leading into the Winter 2022 anime schedule was based solely around some of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, as the weeks continued there was one new anime debut that started to catch a lot of fire among fans. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series got its official anime adaptation as part of this schedule, and fans have been drawn to the new series thanks to the strength of its central heroine, Marin Kitagawa.
COMICS
itechpost.com

Next The Witcher Game Has Been Officially Announced by CD Projekt

The next game for The Witcher series has been officially announced by CD Projekt. No release window as well as story details have been provided as of press time. However, the game developer has included a teaser image along with the announcement. It has also been revealed that the game...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

If You Love Terrible Gaming Movies, Here’s The Book For You

It's fair to say that movies based on video games have a... mixed reputation. For every just-about-average flick - say, for example, for forgettable fun of 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, or 2010's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - there's something utterly wretched, like 2016's Warcraft, 2008's Max Payne, or anything associated with Uwe Boll.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Treehouse#Open World#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 should wait for a Switch Pro

Someone has to say it and I’m willing to fall on this sword. The latest delay for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2, or whatever it ends up being called, is a good first step. It shouldn’t be released this year or really any year where Nintendo’s main platform is the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
US News and World Report

Nintendo Shares Slump 6% on 'Legend of Zelda' Delay

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nintendo Co shares slumped 6% in Tokyo trading after the Kyoto-based gaming firm said it was pushing back the release of the hotly awaited sequel to "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" to spring 2023 from this year's planned debut. The fall comes after Nintendo's shares had...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Snag Persona 5 before it leaves the PS Plus Collection this spring

Persona 5 is leaving the PS Plus Collection this May. In an announcement posted to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony lined out the latest additions to its monthly rotation of free PlayStation Plus games for April. Unfortunately, spring marks the end of the JRPG's tenure as part of the PS Plus Collection, as it's marked to be removed on May 11.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Why the Matter Standard Has Been Delayed Until Late 2022

Smart home fans will have to wait a bit longer for Matter—a standard developed by big names like Google, Amazon, Apple, and others. According to The Verge, the standard is now expected to launch sometime this fall. It was originally scheduled to arrive in the summer. We’ll detail the...
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

Why you should play... Breath of the Wild

Ever wondered why there's such a frenzy around Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Or did you play it and just not click with the new open-world structure? Well, as part of a new video series, we've decided to revisit classic or highly-renowned games with a super fan guiding a colleague through the (many) reasons why it's one of their favorites.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Unpacking’ is coming to PlayStation consoles “soon”

The award-winning meditative puzzler Unpacking is coming to both PS4 and PS5, publisher Humble Games has announced. In a Tweet, the publisher said “You asked and we heard you loud and clear”, and revealed that it would be “coming soon” to both consoles. While no specific...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Scream's Ghostface Comes to Among Us for a Limited Time

Among Us is set to get just a little bit spookier tomorrow, March 31st, with the addition of Scream's iconic killer Ghostface to the popular video game. Players will be able to wander around using Ghostface's robe and mask to generally cause mayhem like in every single game of Among Us. Just, you know, this time as the Scream villain.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy