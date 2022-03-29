ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates in Wake of Taylor Hawkins’ Death

By Jem Aswad
Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA statement from the group reads: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead,...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
Connecticut Post

Nick Viall Reflects on How ‘The Bachelor’ Changed His Life as Franchise Hits 20-Year Milestone

First introduced into America’s living rooms in 2014 as a suitor on Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Viall left the show heartbroken when he was not chosen to receive the final rose — and not without controversy. In 2015, Viall returned, once again, as a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” this time on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, and once again, he was the rejected runner-up. Viall then joined the cast of the third season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” before being selected as the star of “The Bachelor” for its 21st season in 2016. His engagement to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi ended, but his career in reality television did not. In 2017, Viall joined “Dancing With the Stars,” officially cementing his status as one of ABC’s cross-network mainstays. Today, Viall has left his reality dating stardom behind, but he still frequently appears in cameos on “The Bachelor” franchise, as a friend of the show.
Connecticut Post

Oscars Producer Will Packer Addresses Controversial Telecast Changes, Fan Favorite Award

Will Packer, the producer of this year’s Oscars telecast, said the annual celebration of movies is working to create a more streamlined and television-friendly experience. It’s one that will embrace social media, with Packer telling journalists on Thursday that allowing fans to vote on their favorite movie of the year on Twitter will help democratize the experience. As part of that effort a special award, dubbed the Oscars fan favorite prize, will be handed out on Sunday.
Deadline

‘House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ Creator Anubhav Chopra Set As Lead Writer On Indonesian Series ‘Dirty Laundry’ At SinemArt

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Indonesian media company SinemArt has set Indian writer and director Anubhav Chopra as the lead scribe on its upcoming web series Dirty Laundry. A room staffed with local Indonesian writers is now being assembled for the project, which is a crime/action drama. Plot details are being kept under-wraps. Chopra’s credits include being the co-creator of Netflix Docu-series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. He has more than a decade of experience in the business having started his journey as an assistant director on Don 2 and then Zindagi na Milegi Dobara. He has also...
Distractify

'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Suffered Her Seventh Miscarriage

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans received a sad update in Season 3, Episode 6. After finding out Deon and Karen Derrico were expecting their 15th child in the premiere, Karen miscarried seven weeks into her pregnancy. The couple already have 14 children — including four sets of multiples — but this most recent loss was actually Karen's seventh miscarriage. Keep reading to learn more.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Shows Skin In New Instagram Post, Cardi B Approves

After performing at the Oscars this past weekend, Beyoncé gave us an inside look at her risqué afterparty outfit, and Cardi B approves. The "Crazy in Love" singer and husband Jay-Z hosted their annual Oscars afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the hosts came dressed to impress.
People

Jonathan Scott Held Zooey Deschanel's Oscars Gown Train for 3 Hours: 'You've Held My Heart' for 3 Years

Jonathan Scott is paying tribute to his girlfriend of nearly 3 years, Zooey Deschanel. The Property Brothers star, 43, posted two photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Instagram Tuesday. In one picture, he 's posing with Deschanel, 42, on the red carpet, while in the second, he is carrying the voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm as they enjoy the event.
