Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates in Wake of Taylor Hawkins’ Death

First introduced into America’s living rooms in 2014 as a suitor on Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Viall left the show heartbroken when he was not chosen to receive the final rose — and not without controversy. In 2015, Viall returned, once again, as a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” this time on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, and once again, he was the rejected runner-up. Viall then joined the cast of the third season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” before being selected as the star of “The Bachelor” for its 21st season in 2016. His engagement to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi ended, but his career in reality television did not. In 2017, Viall joined “Dancing With the Stars,” officially cementing his status as one of ABC’s cross-network mainstays. Today, Viall has left his reality dating stardom behind, but he still frequently appears in cameos on “The Bachelor” franchise, as a friend of the show.

