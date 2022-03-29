ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

'Destined to flop': The People's Convoy trucker rally is returning to California after month of demonstration

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvbmO_0etJZsOq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s97Nw_0etJZsOq00
The convoy's Hagerstown, Maryland base camp.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

  • The People's Convoy, an amalgamation of truckers, has been protesting COVID rules in DC.
  • One of the group's leaders announced a new plan to return to California, where they started.
  • The group failed to force the government to drop its emergency order amid the pandemic.

The People's Convoy, an amalgamation of truckers from across the country who staged a continuous protest near Washington DC against COVID-19 restrictions, is returning to California after nearly a month of fruitless demonstration.

One of the group's organizers, Mike Landis, announced in a live streamed talk on Sunday night that the group would soon be leaving Hagerstown Speedway, the dirt track in Maryland where they've been situated the past month. The group plans to return to California, where they initially disembarked on February 23.

Despite pulling in almost $2 million in donations , the movement failed to force the government to drop its national emergency order amid the pandemic. Instead, they have spent weeks disrupting commuters while circling the Beltway surrounding Washington and sharing conspiracy theories online.

The group plans to protest COVID-19 measures and pending bills in California, which Landis told followers is "more important at this point" than their original goal. He claimed that the group could return one day to Washington to "finish this job."

Talia Jane, an internet researcher who has covered the convoy extensively, told Insider that the decision to return to California was probably related to funds depleting and said the protest "was destined to flop."

"This was, from the start, a house of cards built on the idea that 'If you build it, they will come,'" Jane said. "That baseline motivator doesn't really work when the 'it' you're building is based on a deep misunderstanding of reality."

Many of the truckers are supporters of former President Donald Trump, including some who adhere to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory or other far-right movements. The truckers organized the protest, which was inspired by the similar Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Canada earlier this year, through social media groups and messaging platforms such as Telegram.

But while the Canadian truckers convoy became international news and threw the Canadian government into crisis, the People's Convoy has resulted in limited impact and largely been out of the media spotlight amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The convoy's decision to decamp from the Speedway came after Brian Brase, one of the convoy organizers, said on Sunday morning that he was leaving the dwindling group but "not running away," according to The Daily Beast . Prior to Brase's departure, there had also been widespread factioning and splintering inside the group.

The convoy also tended to fizzle out because participants found that people did not embrace their cause and were eager to push back, Jane said. Numerous DC residents and activists have taken action against the truckers, including one person known as "Bike Man" who went viral after single-handedly holding up the convoy by pedaling his bicycle slowly in front of them. Other people yelled at the truckers as they drove by.

"Small things, like getting heckled or soda thrown on them and normal DOT inspections, was enough to convince convoyers they wouldn't have a moment of peace," Jane said.

Despite the group's minimal impact, it has attracted attention from multiple prominent politicians. Republican Rep. Ted Cruz rode in a truck around the DC Beltway on March 10 to protest vaccine mandates with convoy members. A number of People's Convoy truckers also met on March 8 with Rep. Cruz and Ron Johnson, as well as  Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Thomas Massie, in talks  on Capitol Hill to share their demands .

In a Telegram channel for the People's Convoy with over 44,000 followers, some have expressed frustration about the planned move to California. Many others have simply asked for information about when the convoy would be departing.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 21

wayne stewart
1d ago

seems like a typical trumpian group they are losers who did nothing. just like their hero

Reply(6)
24
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
City
California, MD
Local
California Society
Local
Maryland Society
Local
California Government
Hagerstown, MD
Society
Hagerstown, MD
Government
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Thomas Massie
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Protest#The People S Convoy#Covid#Dc
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
KSN.com

Russian migrants agree to leave camp on the border in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A week after Russian migrants started gathering on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, hoping to gain access into the U.S., the city of Tijuana worried they were getting in the way of thousands of people who walk across the border daily.
IMMIGRATION
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
Insider

Insider

344K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy